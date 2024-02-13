Fashion
Red Dress Display, event honoring MMIWG
The initiative will see dresses hung on the university's main campus and at the Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts, as well as at Niagara College, from Monday, February 12 to Friday, February 16.
PRESS RELEASE
BROCK UNIVERSITY
***********************
Empty red robes hanging throughout Brock University, coupled with a day of learning on campus, will honor missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people this week.
Organized by Brock's Vice-President of Indigenous Engagement, the Hadiya'dagénhahs First Nations, Métis and Inuit Student Center and Niagara College, the initiative will see dresses hung on the University's main campus and at the Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts, as well as at Niagara College, from Monday, February 12 to Friday, February 16.
The exhibition is part of the REDress Project, an initiative that began as an art installation by Métis artist Jaime Black at the University of Winnipeg in 2011 to mark the loss of thousands of women, girls and two-spirit people , lesbians, gays and trans indigenous people. , bisexual, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual (2SLGTBQQIA) to colonial violence.
Hadiyadagénhahs director Cindy Biancaniello said seeing the exhibit at Brock every year is a powerful experience.
“We know that the spirits of these people fill the robes and our hearts go out to the families who never found their loved ones,” she said.
A related in-person event will take place in Brock's Pond Inlet on Wednesday, February 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gathering will include songs, a panel discussion, a catered lunch, a dress bell dance, participatory workshops, and a deeper exploration of the significance of the day throughout the afternoon.
Robyn Bourgeois, vice-president of Indigenous engagement at Brock, will lead a workshop that will use faceless dolls to raise awareness about the plight of missing and murdered people.
Bourgeois said the violence is not limited to the past.
“It remains important to do this work because Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people continue to be murdered or disappear,” she said.
Bourgeois said she hopes the debates will inspire people to take further action.
“While awareness is a critical starting point, action is necessary to create change,” she said. “Participating in REDress is a great way for folx to find out what they can do to support this movement. »
Additional information and registration details for the event on Wednesday, February 14 are available at REDress Day 2024 ExperienceBU page.
***********************
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thoroldtoday.ca/local-news/red-dress-display-event-to-honour-mmiwg-8292988
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Red Dress Display, event honoring MMIWG
- First Black-Owned Stock Exchange Hopes to Help People Build Wealth
- Football coaching staff complete for 2024 season
- Host Rips Trump and Biden – The Hollywood Reporter
- Malik Yoba visits students at Lower Richland High School
- South African cricketer Mike Procter seriously ill – Newspaper
- Quiet luxury is still relevant, according to New York Fashion Week attendees
- Stock Market Today: Live Updates
- Nancy Pelosi has rejected allegations that Trump caused the January 6 riot
- Texas police said a woman was shot and killed after she opened fire in a megachurch. #US #BBCNews
- Experts have developed new sun safety advice for different skin types.This is what it is about
- People woke up in Yuma to the California earthquake – AZ Family