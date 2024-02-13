Red Dress Display, event honoring MMIWG

PRESS RELEASE

Empty red robes hanging throughout Brock University, coupled with a day of learning on campus, will honor missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people this week.

Organized by Brock's Vice-President of Indigenous Engagement, the Hadiya'dagénhahs First Nations, Métis and Inuit Student Center and Niagara College, the initiative will see dresses hung on the University's main campus and at the Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts, as well as at Niagara College, from Monday, February 12 to Friday, February 16.

The exhibition is part of the REDress Project, an initiative that began as an art installation by Métis artist Jaime Black at the University of Winnipeg in 2011 to mark the loss of thousands of women, girls and two-spirit people , lesbians, gays and trans indigenous people. , bisexual, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual (2SLGTBQQIA) to colonial violence.

Hadiyadagénhahs director Cindy Biancaniello said seeing the exhibit at Brock every year is a powerful experience.

“We know that the spirits of these people fill the robes and our hearts go out to the families who never found their loved ones,” she said.

A related in-person event will take place in Brock's Pond Inlet on Wednesday, February 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gathering will include songs, a panel discussion, a catered lunch, a dress bell dance, participatory workshops, and a deeper exploration of the significance of the day throughout the afternoon.

Robyn Bourgeois, vice-president of Indigenous engagement at Brock, will lead a workshop that will use faceless dolls to raise awareness about the plight of missing and murdered people.

Bourgeois said the violence is not limited to the past.

“It remains important to do this work because Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people continue to be murdered or disappear,” she said.

Bourgeois said she hopes the debates will inspire people to take further action.

“While awareness is a critical starting point, action is necessary to create change,” she said. “Participating in REDress is a great way for folx to find out what they can do to support this movement. »

Additional information and registration details for the event on Wednesday, February 14 are available at REDress Day 2024 ExperienceBU page.

