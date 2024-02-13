Fashion
Small pockets, big problem | Cultspiracy – The free daily press
Growing up, I never had a bag, let alone a purse. Every time I left the house, I carried my wallet and phone in my hands, expecting to toss them into a family member or friend's bag when I got tired of holding them.
My parents complained: When are you going to get a purse?
I replied: When will my pockets get bigger?
Of course, I have since given in and now own a handbag. But I will find any reason not to use it, and as a result it mostly collects dust on the shelves.
This probably seems like a trivial dilemma. But pocket-sized inequity is just another example of reinforced gender norms that are ingrained in our daily lives.
As journalist Charlotte P. Gilman wrote in the New York Times in 1905, the supremacy of men's clothing was its adaptation to pockets.
Small pockets, a norm in women's and not men's clothing, are a fashion convention indicative of the idea that women should prioritize beauty and aesthetics, which can and do often done at the expense of utility.
A study found that women's jean pockets are 48% shorter and 6.5% narrower than men's.
The history of pouches dates back to medieval times, when men and women attached their bags to their waists or wore them hanging from belts, according to Voice. These bags were eventually sewn into the garment rather than attached to it, but this change only affected men's clothing.
However, these tie pockets became too bulky for the emerging trends of the late 18th century that accentuated the female body and demanded slimmer, fitted silhouettes.
The sexism behind pocket formats has its origins in the controversial relationship between women and the perception of their bodies.
It appears that men are assigned a range of clothing features based on maximum utility, but the scope for women is limited by the amount of their perceived body masses.
However, despite or perhaps because of this, pockets also began to evolve into a means of resistance. The suffragette costume of the early 20th century had seven to eight pockets. In 1910, a New York Times article highlighted these pockets, which I consider a symbol of women's right to private property.
Pockets have been politicized not only as emblems of property rights but also of the right to information.
A poem by Sharon Owens says: Someone smart once said / Women weren't allowed to have pockets / In case they carried leaflets / To spread sedition So ladies, start sewing / Some dangerous coats / made of pockets and sedition.
In other words, a tidy purse keeps the patriarchy at bay.
Although feminist resistance movements reclaimed some pockets in the mid-20th century, the sexist rhetoric of yesteryear still predominated. Christian Dior declared in 1954: “Men have pockets for storing their belongings, women for decoration.
Dior's characterization furthered the stereotypical active-passive divide, where pockets are a means of men's ability to use them, versus pockets as a means of displaying women's ability to accessorize.
There are many reasons why this gap will not be resolved anytime soon. Clearly, there is a $68 billion handbag industry, according to Statista. Additionally, the recent proliferation of androgynous clothing is not mutually exclusive, with the fashion industry continuing to be dominated by gender-normative clothing.
This seems like the kind of change that won't happen overnight. It's also hard to argue that this is a cause worthy of attention given everything that's happening in the world right now. But it is nonetheless a great example of the unnoticed manifestations of more traditional gender norms in our daily lives.
In the meantime, if we want our pockets to be equal in size and utility, there are still options available to us. Radian Jeans is a brand based on the importance of highly functional pockets for women. Good American and Kirrin Finch also offer equal sized pockets for everyone.
I will never find a handbag as functional and practical as a satisfying large pocket. Now that I've made deep pockets a necessary aspect of any pant purchase, I guess my purse will continue to collect dust in the corner.
