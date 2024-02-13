How can I update my millennial style?

Now that I'm done having kids and my height is stable, I'd like to invest in a quality capsule wardrobe that works for everyday use and can easily be dressed up for a work presentation or casual meeting . Here's my problem: I'm stuck in a millennial fashion sense of tight jeans, looser top, cardigans and ballet flats or riding boots. What's the easiest way to update my style? Jen, Columbia, Maryland.

Gen Z has mocked millennial style so gleefully in recent years that it's become their own TikTok Trend. But considering this as a generational issue is, it seems to me, a mistake. It's a problem that has been going on for over a decade in that our style is often shaped by the ethos of the era when we came of age, started buying our own clothes, and had to figure out what it meant navigating our identity in the outside world.

I don't know when this thinking was reduced to a monolithic generational stereotype, probably around the time Gen Did any good to any of us.

That said, there is a very simple solution to feeling like your wardrobe is taking you out, and it's not about chasing the next hot (young) thing or retreating to the ill-fated thing. Don't fall into either trap.

In fact, don't think in terms of eras and fashion. What is relevant today will be relevant tomorrow. Think instead in terms of clothes that are in tune with the timesless. And how they can adapt to your own perception of yourself.