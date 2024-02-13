Fashion
How can I update my millennial style?
Now that I'm done having kids and my height is stable, I'd like to invest in a quality capsule wardrobe that works for everyday use and can easily be dressed up for a work presentation or casual meeting . Here's my problem: I'm stuck in a millennial fashion sense of tight jeans, looser top, cardigans and ballet flats or riding boots. What's the easiest way to update my style? Jen, Columbia, Maryland.
Gen Z has mocked millennial style so gleefully in recent years that it's become their own TikTok Trend. But considering this as a generational issue is, it seems to me, a mistake. It's a problem that has been going on for over a decade in that our style is often shaped by the ethos of the era when we came of age, started buying our own clothes, and had to figure out what it meant navigating our identity in the outside world.
I don't know when this thinking was reduced to a monolithic generational stereotype, probably around the time Gen Did any good to any of us.
That said, there is a very simple solution to feeling like your wardrobe is taking you out, and it's not about chasing the next hot (young) thing or retreating to the ill-fated thing. Don't fall into either trap.
In fact, don't think in terms of eras and fashion. What is relevant today will be relevant tomorrow. Think instead in terms of clothes that are in tune with the timesless. And how they can adapt to your own perception of yourself.
For example, while I would never tell you to completely ditch your skinny jeans as far as I'm concerned, jeggings aside, they now count as a classic every designer I've asked to update a wardrobe -dress, including Helmut Lang's millennial designer Peter Do. , and Tommy Hilfiger, offered the same answer: looser pants. But not all looser fitting pants are created equal.
Rather than going straight for giant cargo pants and feeling like you've gone straight down a rabbit hole to the 1990s (aka Gen Z's favorite decade they have missed), try switching to a more high-waisted, fitted style. Think Katharine Hepburn instead of Britney Spears. Pair these pants with a boxy knit, a silhouette that was all over the Theory collection I just saw or a blazer as opposed to a tank top or little cardigan.
A good model for this style is Catherine, Princess of Wales, perhaps the former ultimate proponent of skinny jeans and riding boots (or ballet flats), who has managed to wean herself from that look, at least some of the time, in favor of suit jackets with a more tailored line. long, semi-flared pants and pumps. She looks grown up and comfortable, like she can just move on with her life.
Then consider adding classic outerwear, like a chic trench coat or cute car coat. And, according to Mr. Do, layering: a pleated skirt over tailored pants, for example, or a very long white shirt or dress (he made a superb one in his Banana Republic collaboration) worn unbuttoned from the waist over loose pants.
It's about adapting a wardrobe, not abandoning it. After all, the only clothing approach that will identify you immediately as up-to-the-minute is to start by thinking about sustainability. And there's nothing more sustainable than thinking about everything you wear and buy in the most sustainable way possible for this generation and beyond.
Your style questions, answers
Each week on Open Thread, Vanessa will answer a fashion-related reader question, which you can send to her at any time via E-mail Or Twitter. The questions are edited and condensed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/12/style/millennial-gen-z-style.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New live entertainment venue coming to OKC's Oak mixed-use neighborhood
- How can I update my millennial style?
- JEC announces 11 Innovation Award winners
- Tributes pour in for British-born blues legend Denis Parker, dead at 78
- Jedd Fisch explains the decision to leave Arizona Wildcats football for Washington
- Golioth shapes the future of connected technology
- Small pockets, big problem | Cultspiracy – The free daily press
- US oil companies to merge in $26 billion deal as companies rush to buy drilling land | Oil and gas companies
- An actor won't be nervous at the BAFTA Film Awards. This is David Tennant, the host
- Saurabh Tiwary retires from professional cricket | Cricket news
- Strengthening partnerships to combat disease outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) – Africa CDC
- PM Modi to leave for UAE today, inauguration of Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple and 'Ahlan Modi' among priorities India TV