Brittany Mahomes opts for dazzling black dress for Super Bowl afterparty with Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

Following the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Brittany Mahomes attended an afterparty at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas. Photos of the afterparty, which reportedly lasted until 5 a.m., circulated on social media throughout Monday morning.

While Lively and Swift wore their game outfits for the afterparty, Mahomes went for a different look after the game. She changed out of her custom red Chiefs Mahomes pants into a black mini dress for the postgame celebration. According to Page Six, Cult Gaia's black cutout dress costs $548. She paired the look with tall black boots.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce can also be seen dancing and partying in the photos.

The afterparty at Wynn Las Vegas was attended by many famous names, including DJ Marshmello and the Chainsmokers. Post Malone sang “America the Beautiful” before the Super Bowl and later performed at the afterparty. He wore a jacket supporting his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Mahomes wasn't a big fan of his jacket choice and came on stage and gave him a Chiefs jacket.

In a now-viral video, she can be seen helping Malone change from the Cowboys' jacket to the Chiefs'. He reluctantly agrees, but only for one song. Swift and Lively were seen dancing and enjoying the party all night long.

Brittany Mahomes makes her SI swimsuit debut

Brittany Mahomes is the wife of now three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. She is also a mother of two, a former professional soccer player, and co-owner of the NWSL's Kansas City Current. Now she can add Sports Illustrated swimsuit modeling to her impressive resume.

Sports Illustrated made an announcement last week. In honor of the Swimsuit Edition's 60th anniversary, she will honor the women who use her platform to empower other women. Mahomes was chosen as one of the women who will be honored. Sports Illustrated also published some photos from the shoot on San Pedro Beach, Ambergris Caye, Belize.

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta



