Brittany Mahomes opts for dazzling black dress for Super Bowl afterparty with Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

Following the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Brittany Mahomes attended an afterparty at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas. Photos of the afterparty, which reportedly lasted until 5 a.m., circulated on social media throughout Monday morning.
While Lively and Swift wore their game outfits for the afterparty, Mahomes went for a different look after the game. She changed out of her custom red Chiefs Mahomes pants into a black mini dress for the postgame celebration. According to Page Six, Cult Gaia's black cutout dress costs $548. She paired the look with tall black boots.
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce can also be seen dancing and partying in the photos.
The afterparty at Wynn Las Vegas was attended by many famous names, including DJ Marshmello and the Chainsmokers. Post Malone sang “America the Beautiful” before the Super Bowl and later performed at the afterparty. He wore a jacket supporting his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys.
Mahomes wasn't a big fan of his jacket choice and came on stage and gave him a Chiefs jacket.
In a now-viral video, she can be seen helping Malone change from the Cowboys' jacket to the Chiefs'. He reluctantly agrees, but only for one song. Swift and Lively were seen dancing and enjoying the party all night long.
Brittany Mahomes makes her SI swimsuit debut
Brittany Mahomes is the wife of now three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. She is also a mother of two, a former professional soccer player, and co-owner of the NWSL's Kansas City Current. Now she can add Sports Illustrated swimsuit modeling to her impressive resume.
Sports Illustrated made an announcement last week. In honor of the Swimsuit Edition's 60th anniversary, she will honor the women who use her platform to empower other women. Mahomes was chosen as one of the women who will be honored. Sports Illustrated also published some photos from the shoot on San Pedro Beach, Ambergris Caye, Belize.
Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.sportskeeda.com/nfl/news-spotted-brittany-mahomes-opts-dazzling-black-dress-super-bowl-afterparty-taylor-swift-blake-lively
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related