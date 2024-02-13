Fashion
Discover Aritzia's new spring collection, from cargo pants to trench coats
Believe it or not, spring is just around the corner, and that means it's time to swap out those bulkier puffer jackets, cashmere sweaters, and wool scarves for lighter, brighter pieces like separates. attractive. chiffon dresses, light wash denim skirtsand maybe a new pair of trendy cargo pants.
If there's one store that knows how to deliver great style all year round, it's it. Aritzia. And just in time for spring, the hip fashion brand that defines itself as the destination for “everyday luxury” has released a breathtaking mix of new must-have pieces and unique clothing to meet all your fashion needs. fashion. the weather begins to warm up and the days get longer.
As someone who lives virtually all things Aritzia, I've accumulated a pretty comprehensive knowledge of the brand's best-selling fabrics and fits. However, I was particularly excited to see new trends emerging for spring collection I love lace, silk, and satin more, and I'm turning away from the darker, moodier shades of winter and toward the dreamier pastel colors of spring. There are a variety of pieces for every occasion, from sophisticated trench coats has draped tanks.
Read on to shop our top picks from Aritzia's latest collection for spring, or check out our roundup of best spring dressesGen Z fashion trends and women's activewear brands to refresh the rest of your wardrobe.
Wilfred opera dress
Everyone needs a whimsical blue ruffled dress this spring. Aritzia has created one for all your special occasions, weddings, birthdays, photo shoots and picnics included. This fit and flare midi features a gorgeous elongated slit and tie waist for a fitted look. The dress is designed with Wilfred's signature Fte Chiffon, a lightweight, ultra-sheer fabric that barely feels noticeable. Simply put, it's the ultimate combination of form and function. For a shorter cut, take a look at the dress's shorter cousin, the Hera dress.
Show some skin this spring in this sophisticated scoop-neck long-sleeve shirt that somehow strikes the perfect balance between elegant and flirty. This piece is designed for a tighter fit, so we recommend sizing down if you are between sizes. It's made from a semi-sheer stretchy fabric that hugs your curves and fits nicely into jeans or your favorite skirt.
As we begin to avoid lighter spring showers, it's time to put away the puffer jackets and break out the trench coats. This Babaton Cultivate coat will definitely come in handy. This designer left no stone unturned with this coat, which features relaxed, adjustable raglan sleeves, a detachable belt and hand pockets. Not to mention, the fabric was developed using responsibly sourced wood fibers, so it's easily a guilt-free purchase.
The ultimate cool girl's choice, this micro wrap mini skirt features a higher, figure-hugging waistline and conveniently placed cargo pockets for a bolder look to take to the streets. The lightly textured drape is nearly wrinkle-free, making it a great option to wear around town. Lucky for you, this skirt comes in light birch for a cheerier daytime option and deep black for a serious evening look.
We're seeing a trend here, it's cargo season and we can't complain. These carefree pleated pants feature a drawstring waist and deep side pockets for a fashionable yet understated look. We recommend pairing them with one of Aritzia's new reservoirs, like the Purity Tube Top. If you need a basic piece that's casual enough for days on the couch but chic enough to wear to work, these pants are for you.
AGOLDE has always known how to create spectacular jeans, and these balloon pants are no exception. The exaggerated curved outseam is the hallmark of spring streetwear, and the washed indigo denim is meant to get softer with each wear without stretching out. If you're ready for a pair of trendy jeans, look no further.
Satin screams class, and that's exactly the adjective to use for this romantic boat-neck maxi dress. The draped structure of this dress is hard to replicate: you have a shiny twist corner and a sneaky thigh-high slit in the front. The shiny fabric is so soft to the touch, you'll want to put this dress on and never take it off. It's delicate, feminine, graceful and so spring-like.
It's time to take a look back, to when the '90s maxi skirt was already on the rise last summer, and we're not too surprised that this iconic denim piece is back again. The fit offers that classic high-waisted shape for a flattering leg line and just enough flexibility to grow and move with you (it's Italian cotton denim, after all). Our favorite part of this look? The light-medium wash is the perfect ode to the brighter days ahead.
Everyone needs a simple sleeveless top in their spring wardrobe. This one has a pretty cowl neckline and ruching at the sides to create an artistic layered look that is breathable, stylish and offers a slight shine. It's also made from ultra-soft jersey, which feels like a hug all over your body. And of course there are so many jeans to associate it.
