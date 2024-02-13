Fashion
Fashion News: Brands offer collections and items for winter 2024
Lee Cooper branded jeans are offered in a collection alongside fashionable functional items for the hottest trends of winter 2024. The women's and men's collections offer a variety of sizes and precise fits, from skinny to oversized . They feature denim items such as pants, jackets, button-down shirts, dresses and skirts, as well as stylish, everyday pieces like suits, coats, t-shirts, cardigans, sweatshirts And much more.
These items incorporate effects such as washes, monochrome colors, prints, textures and various fabrics such as leather, nylon, knit, etc. The denim collection serves as the basis and guideline for the collection, maintaining its iconic character while constantly renewing itself and remaining up to date. This collection is based on dark wash denim fabrics, classic cuts with slim legs and a focus on the Martin Slim fit.
Additionally, the group includes comfortable models made from denim-like fabric. The group maintains the character of the most iconic jeans associated with the brand. The second group is characterized by lighter washes, an emphasis on new and dominant metal accessories, tears and abrasions. A more current look that is inspired by the latest trends and what is happening today in fashion shows and in the world of jeans, mainly expressed in the Colin cut. Additional collections for the next winter season: a black and white collection – WHITE & BLACK, the natural collection – NATURE and the colorful collection – DIGITAL.
Price ranges for items in the Winter 24 collection: 129-199 shekels. Available at branches nationwide and online website.
HOKA's first clothing collection over the years, the HOKA brand has made a breakthrough not only in footwear and sports collections but also in lifestyle areas, deepening and expanding outdoor and travel models , and now also in the world of sportswear. Today, the running and walking shoe brand's fashionable clothing collection arrives in Israel for the first time.
The brand's AWAKEN ENERGY clothing collection, launched this week, is a colorful, energetic, comfortable and functional capsule that doesn't compromise personal style. The collection allows sports enthusiasts and fashion lovers to combine their two passions and achieve a sporty and trendy look, including clothing and shoes. The collection includes training and competition clothing as well as the best models of HOKA shoes in designs suitable for all performances.
This is the first look at the brand's clothing collection, with the full collection expected to arrive in Israel in the first quarter of 2024. What's in the collection? Well-designed, colorful and energetic sportswear for men and women, including windbreakers, running shirts, women's running bodysuits, unisex hats and shorts.
This is alongside the brand's iconic shoe models: MACH X, ROCKET Alongside the launch of the collection, the new commercial site of NEW RUN, official importer of HOKA in Israel, is launched, which has a new look and offers a new simple and user-friendly comfort experience. Meir Kanner, CEO of NEW RUN, the official importer of HOKA in Israel, said: “I am delighted to end 2023, with all its complexity, with the introduction of the first ever HOKA clothing collection in Israel.
The AWAKEN ENERGY collection symbolizes the deepening of the brand in the country and represents the complement that so many people have been waiting for. Alongside the comfortable, professional and high-quality shoes, now comes the colorful and energetic collection that expresses everyone's uniqueness and excellence. “The brand's items are available in HOKA concept stores in the Mandarin complex and at M Mall, at New Run, HOKA's official importer, on the website, and in selected stores.
In its fourth season with Simanovich after three successful collections, Israeli fashion site TERMINAL X launches its fourth collection with international model Coral Simanovich. The collection, launched under the joint brand TERMINAL
The joint collection was designed under the innovative concept led by TERMINAL X, where they produce capsule items and limited edition fashion collections in collaboration with celebrities and thought leaders with unique styles. This is part of the innovation, leadership and unique fashion that the website has promoted in recent years. Simanovich is a top model and is internationally recognized for her style choices.
That's why the new collection, cuts and choice of colors are based on Simanovich's personal taste in collaboration with the fashion designers of TERMINAL two children, and that's why the campaign photos for the fourth collection with TERMINAL X took place in their hometown.
The new winter collection from the TERMINAL Among the items, you can find jeans, a cargo mini skirt, a faux leather bomber jacket and a wool trench coat.
The price range for collectible items is 120-350 shekels. The collection is available to purchase on fashion website TERMINAL
The KAWAYAN brand, created by designer and artist Anat Hafetz, celebrates its two years and is renewed with unique glasses and sunglasses in a minimalist production line, with only 30 units of each model. According to the designer: “The design and production process was complex because the industry is not designed for small-scale production. In the initial phase we created two beautiful models, the PIE PIE model with a chrome or black metal frame and the PIE PIE model with a chrome or black metal frame. LIN LIN model, eco-friendly sunglasses with high-quality ZEISS lenses in glossy black, matte, transparent or delicate pattern.” KAWAYAN sunglasses and glasses are characterized by a unique touch and are suitable for people who do not follow trends “, adds the creator. “Eyewear is another step in building my personal brand, KAWAYAN, as a lifestyle brand that currently includes clothing, jewelry, hats, scarves, accessories, and now also eyeglass frames, and we are just 'at the beginning of the journey.'
In the photo, PIE PIE glasses: the price: 950 shekels, including a luxurious rigid box, in imitation leather with magnetic closure. Available at Studio KAWAYAN, 19 rue Hordim, Savion.
Alo sneakers are launched simultaneously in stores and on the American site. Beloved sportswear brand, Alo Yoga, is also launching its professional and luxury sneaker collection for women and men in Israel. Vegan shoes come in shades of white on white and black on white for women and men. The sneakers are designed for sports activities such as running, walking or training, and they feature a high sole and short tongue for a fashionable and casual everyday look.
The price is 835 shekels.
Size range: white on white – 36-45, black on white 36-46. Available at Alo Yoga stores at TLV Mall, Ramat Aviv Mall and Storey store at Dizengoff Square 94, Tel Aviv.
