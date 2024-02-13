Katie Holmes, Nicky Hilton and more at Alice + Olivia





Katie Holmes, Nicky Hilton, model Coco Rocha, Huma Abedin, Jasmine Sanders and Jenny Mollen came to designer Stacey Bendet's fashion show this weekend to see looks based on 1960s Pop Art. Among the collection were a number of dresses featuring the work of renowned artist Thomas K. Wesselmann, a founding member of the Judson Gallery whose work is exhibited around the world. Bendet tells us that she worked with the estate of the artist, who died in 2004, to imagine the looks for the retrospective at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris which will be presented later this year. Bendet managed to put on a successful show despite an illness a week before. Bendet managed to put on the show despite having contracted Covid the previous week. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com “I had COVID last week, so that caused a little drama,” she told us. “I was like, 'This can't be real.' I never have the sniffles. I worked from home so no one else got sick. It was a small setback. And there is yet another model from the Baldwin family. Brooks Baldwin, Hailey Bieber's cousin, became a star at the presentation by posing in a long black skirt with big white bows. Baldwin is the daughter of Billy Baldwin and Wilson Phillips singer Chynna Phillips, who also attended the show. Brooks Baldwin, Hailey Bieber's cousin, modeled at the presentation. Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Alice + Olivia is one of Nicky Hilton's favorite brands. Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Hilton was spotted admiring the designs in a pink beaded dress by Bendet. “She's one of my best friends, but for me, it's a brand that I wear week after week in my everyday life and on the red carpet,” Hilton told us. “Stacey has so much fun with fashion. Everything is beautiful, sparkly and exaggerated, just like her.

