See What Celebrities Wore at New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is back, with celebrities seen front row at shows in Manhattan and Brooklyn and arriving at private parties for luxury houses such as Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent. Tommy Hilfiger's return to the show on Friday brought a number of famous faces, including model Sofia Richie Grainge and singer Becky G, who both wore khaki trench coats to the plush Grand Central Oyster Bar to see the designers' new take on the classic American preparation. Becky G was also spotted at the Willy Chavarrias show, where singer Sam Smith donned a flannel and wide-leg pants and Julia Fox got in on the drama in an all-white outfit that included a fluffy satin hat and a plunging dress with bow tie. Elsewhere, Jessica Chastain, Jodie-Turner Smith, Demi Moore, Elliot Page and Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham all made appearances, as did President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley Biden and Vice President's daughter-in-law Kamala Harris, Ella Emhoff. Scroll down to see this season's celebrity style highlights, which will be updated throughout the week. Sophia Bush, J. Smith-Cameron, Busy Philipps, Melanie Lynskey, Alicia Silverstone and Ashlee Simpson at the Plaza Hotel for Christian Siriano's fashion show (third from right) Thursday evening. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano Jodie Turner-Smith arrives at a private Gucci party. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Jessica Chastain at a private party at Gucci on Saturday. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Dascha Polanco and Julia Fox at the Willy Chavarria show in Brooklyn on Friday. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Debbie Harry at the Bach Mai parade. Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: the shows Sam Smith to Willy Chavarria. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Amanda Lepore at Willy Chavarria. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Tommy Dorfman, Natasha Lyonne and Annabelle Dexter-Jones at a private dinner hosted by Chanel. Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images Elliot Page arrives at a private Gucci party. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Camila Mendes and Ariana Greenblatt at the Coach fashion show on Monday. Gilbert Florès/WWD/Getty Images Storm Reid at the coach. Gilbert Florès/WWD/Getty Images YouTuber Jackie Aina at the Cuccilelli Shaheen show. Udo Salters/Getty Images Avantika Vandanapu, Becky G and Sam Smith at the Harmonie Club for the Christian Cowan fashion show on Sunday. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images Sarah Desjardins at Christian Cowan. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Joel Kim Booster at Christian Cowan. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Anna Wintour, Demi Moore and Diane Kruger at the Carolina Herrera fashion show on Monday. Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images Olivia Jade and Noah Beck at a YSL Beauty party. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for YSL Beauté Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham at a YSL Beauty party. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for YSL Beauté Diane Kruger, Louisa Jacobson, Misty Copeland, Jaimie Alexander and Joel Kim Booster at the Jason Wu fashion show on Sunday. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Show Molly Ringwald at the Helmut Lang fashion show. Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images Ella Emhoff at Helmut Lang. Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images Jeremy O. Harris to Helmut Lang on February 9. Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images Stephanie Hsu at the 3.1 Phillip Lim presentation on February 9. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: the shows Bella Thorne at the Area fashion show. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: the shows Iris Apatow at a private party at Gucci on Saturday. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Katie Holmes at the Ulla Johnson fashion show on Sunday. Manny Carabel/Getty Images Jemima Kirke, Zsela, Awkwafina and Lissy Trullie at the Eckhaus Latta fashion show on Saturday Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: the shows Ashley Biden at the Monse parade on Saturday. Jason Méndez/Getty Images Morgan Spector at the Fforme fashion show. Rob Kim/Getty Images

