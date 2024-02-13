Fashion
See What Celebrities Wore at New York Fashion Week
CNN
—
New York Fashion Week is back, with celebrities seen front row at shows in Manhattan and Brooklyn and arriving at private parties for luxury houses such as Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent.
Tommy Hilfiger's return to the show on Friday brought a number of famous faces, including model Sofia Richie Grainge and singer Becky G, who both wore khaki trench coats to the plush Grand Central Oyster Bar to see the designers' new take on the classic American preparation. Becky G was also spotted at the Willy Chavarrias show, where singer Sam Smith donned a flannel and wide-leg pants and Julia Fox got in on the drama in an all-white outfit that included a fluffy satin hat and a plunging dress with bow tie.
Elsewhere, Jessica Chastain, Jodie-Turner Smith, Demi Moore, Elliot Page and Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham all made appearances, as did President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley Biden and Vice President's daughter-in-law Kamala Harris, Ella Emhoff.
Scroll down to see this season's celebrity style highlights, which will be updated throughout the week.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/13/style/nyfw-fall-2024-celebrity-fashion/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- See What Celebrities Wore at New York Fashion Week
- Meet Adarsh Gourav, the White Tiger of Bollywood
- India is at a loss as to how to break down PhonePe and Google's dominance in payments
- Leonardo DiCaprio's new Hollywood film sparks fury in Sacramento after homeless people and their tents were torn from filming site during massive rainstorm with less than a day's notice
- Prasunna Parekh: Triple crown for Prasunna at State Masters TT meet | Ahmedabad News
- Prom Dress Fashion Show Showcases Trends and Affordable Dresses | News
- Shona Ferguson Remembers: Loved ones commemorate actor's life with headstone unveiling ceremony
- Trump asks Supreme Court to block ruling that he lacks immunity in Jan. 6 criminal case
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' to boost solar energy
- Northeast Hockey Sweeps the 2024 Beanpot
- The most festive and fierce fashion of the Super Bowl 2024
- Google One AI Premium: What is it and how much does it cost?