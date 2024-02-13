Proposed Revisions to TUSD Student Dress Code Could Reveal Clothing | News





TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) Many eyebrows are being raised over proposed dress code changes for TUSD students. Some parents believe the suggested changes would allow students to wear revealing clothing in class. “I don't agree with that, because girls don't look good coming to high school dressed like that,” said Ivanova Cecea, parent of a TUSD student. “We can't do what people want to think or force people to wear what they want to wear,” said Tucson Magnet High School student Rama Alnouri. Tucson Unified parents and students are at odds over revising a dress code policy. THE current student dress codeon page 2 it states that students' clothing should cover the chest, torso and buttocks when standing and sitting. But in the revised versionalso on page 2, he crosses that out, but keeps the line that says: “Clothing must cover underwear. Clothing must not be see-through.” “I really don’t agree with that.” said a student at Tucson Magnet High School didn't want to go on camera, but he said many students dress revealingly enough. Lir Peterson is a senior. News 4 Tucson caught up with him as he was skateboarding home. He has a different opinion on the revised dress code. “Students should be able to dress however they want, as long as it's not disruptive. Don't wait in line with a speedo on full blast,” said Lir Peterson, a student at Tucson Magnet High School. In return on this policy change proposed in December 2023Elizabeth Rivera, principal of Tucson Magnet High School, commented to the TUSD Board of Trustees: “The line regarding buttocks and torso coverage should not be deleted. Students wore bikini tops and cut extremely short shorts to school that only covered private areas. Full buttocks and torsos will be visible with this revision. Additionally, students now wear underwear and outerwear such as Victoria Secret bralettes, lingerie, and bra tops that are not shirts. They are sold in the underwear section or in underwear stores. We have successfully enforced the dress code at THMS this year with the current policy in place. The children were upset, but parents overwhelmingly supported the policy after sending a request for help to their family. It should say “no more than 2 inches from the torso or no more than 4 inches from the torso” because we see how many styles today show the midriff. Crop tops are acceptable for school, but lingerie and bikinis are not. Children will go to extremes if it is not clearly defined. We had a student wear her bikini thong under a pair of regular underwear to school with a silk lingerie top, claiming her briefs were her bottoms and her underwear was underneath. The most popular style is what is called a “headband”, which many high school students like to wear. You should not wear it to school. It only covers the chest and nothing else.” Once students return to school, the proposed new dress code will be a major topic of conversation at home. “It doesn't bother me as long as my sister agrees and has nothing against it,” said Mohammad Alnouri, brother of a Tucson Magnet High School student. There will be a school board meeting on February 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. at the Duffy Community Center at 5145 5th Street to vote on whether to approve this dress code revision.

