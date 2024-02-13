Fashion
Stars at New York Fashion Week 2024 Weekend Events
New York Fashion Week continued with a weekend full of style, celebrations and celebrities.
Style stars like Sofia Richie, Matt Damon (and his wife Luciana Barroso), and Sam Smith all showed up and showed off taking advantage of some of the hottest offerings from top designers.
Follow the non-stop schedule of NYFW and see photos of well-dressed attendees enjoying the weekend's fashion shows and exclusive parties.
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso
Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, stepped out hand in hand for the Naeem Khan show on February 9.
Ava Philippe
Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe looked grand in an elegant navy dress at Dodiee's intimate cocktail party on February 11.
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes looked angelic in a sparkly embroidered ensemble to see Ulla Johnson's fall/winter collection on February 11.
Sam Smith
Sam Smith supported their boyfriend Christian Cowan at the designer's show at New York Fashion Week on February 11.
Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey kept things simple and refined in a skintight all-black ensemble as she attended Elisa Johnson's pre-NYFW dinner.
Nicky Hilton
Continuing her fashion week streak, Nicky Hilton headed to Stacey Bendet's Alice + Olivia presentation on February 10 at Highline Stages in New York.
Maud Apatow
Maude Apatow hosted a gathering at NYFW to celebrate the upcoming collaboration between jewelry brand Mejuri and clothing brand Ganni. The actress invited guests to Holiday Bar in Manhattan for cocktails on February 11.
AnnaSophia Robb
AnnaSophia Robb came to the Mejuri x Ganni event wearing a silky black ensemble.
Tommy Dorfman
Tommy Dorfman wowed in a corset and maxi skirt at the Apatow event.
Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie
Parents-to-be Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie stayed warm in layers for the Tommy Hilfiger event.
Auli'i Cravalho
mean girls Star Auli'i Cravalho sported a red lip to match her pink outfit.
Nikki Rodriguez
Nikki Rodriguez wore a Ganni top to the brand's NYFW party.
Iris Apatow
Channeling Dorothy from Wizard of Oz in braids and a blue mini-dress, Iris Apatow supported her big sister Maude at the Holiday Bar.
Josie Totah
Josie Totah sported a business casual-inspired outfit, wearing gray pants and a white half-buttoned shirt, accented by a statement belt.
Sunday of joy
Wednesday Star Joy Sunday turned heads with ocean tones and a matching fluffy shawl.
Elizabeth Gillies
Elizabeth Gillies wore a dress with lace-covered cutouts at PatBO's fall/winter show at NYFW on Feb. 10.
Jeannie May
Jeannie Mai was seen in a polka dot blazer and sheer pants at the PatBO event.
Mount X Change
RuPaul's Drag Race The Mont X Change star stood out in a coral blazer at the Bach Mai show during New York Fashion Week.
Misty Copeland
Misty Copeland attended the Bach Mai presentation on February 9 in a shimmering purple top.
Sydney and Devon Lee Carlson
Sister duo Sydney Carlson and Devon Lee Carlson teamed up after the Ludovic de Saint Sernin fashion show for an evening on February 11. While Devon Lee looked elegant in black, Sydney brought the color in a polka dot Diane Von Furstenberg dress.
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger wore her hair slicked back at the Jason Wu fashion show on February 11.
Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo attended Jason Wu's show in a dress resembling a charcoal painting on February 11.
Sistine and Sophia Rose Stallone
Sistine and Sophia Stallone showed fashion runs in their DNA at the Jason Wu show.
Kelly Rutherford
Kelly Rutherford took over the decor at the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Week show at Grand Central Terminal on February 9.
Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell made her baseball cap glamorous by pairing it with a statement trench coat.
Joel Kim Booster
Joel Kim Booster wore a revealing ensemble of cut-off jeans, a white harness and a purple cape to the Christian Cowan show.
Becky G
Becky G tied a bright red bow to her all-black look for the Christian Cowan show.
Julia Fox
Julia Fox stepped out for another NYFW party in a balletcore dress and lace-up corset on February 11.
Busy Philipps
Busy Philipps wore glitter and periwinkle fringe nail polish to Ulla Johnson's presentation.
Katie Lee
Food Network host Katie Lee stepped out for NYFW in a silky color-blocked ensemble.
Ashley Biden
Ashley Biden, President Joe Biden's daughter, wore a bright orange sweater with an attached lace cape to the Monse ready-to-wear show on February 10.
