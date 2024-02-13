Stars at New York Fashion Week 2024 Weekend Events





New York Fashion Week continued with a weekend full of style, celebrations and celebrities. Style stars like Sofia Richie, Matt Damon (and his wife Luciana Barroso), and Sam Smith all showed up and showed off taking advantage of some of the hottest offerings from top designers. Follow the non-stop schedule of NYFW and see photos of well-dressed attendees enjoying the weekend's fashion shows and exclusive parties.



Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty



Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, stepped out hand in hand for the Naeem Khan show on February 9.



Ava Philippe Ava Philippe.

Zev Starr-Tambor



Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe looked grand in an elegant navy dress at Dodiee's intimate cocktail party on February 11.





Katie Holmes Katie Holmes.

Dave Bennett/Jed Cullen/Dave Bennett/Getty



Katie Holmes looked angelic in a sparkly embroidered ensemble to see Ulla Johnson's fall/winter collection on February 11.



Sam Smith Sam Smith.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty



Sam Smith supported their boyfriend Christian Cowan at the designer's show at New York Fashion Week on February 11.





Lori Harvey Lori Harvey.

Bre Johnson/BFA.com



Lori Harvey kept things simple and refined in a skintight all-black ensemble as she attended Elisa Johnson's pre-NYFW dinner.



Nicky Hilton Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty



Continuing her fashion week streak, Nicky Hilton headed to Stacey Bendet's Alice + Olivia presentation on February 10 at Highline Stages in New York.





Maud Apatow Maud Apatow.

Courtesy of BFA / Matteo Prandoni



Maude Apatow hosted a gathering at NYFW to celebrate the upcoming collaboration between jewelry brand Mejuri and clothing brand Ganni. The actress invited guests to Holiday Bar in Manhattan for cocktails on February 11.



AnnaSophia Robb AnnaSophia Robb.

Courtesy of BFA / Matteo Prandoni



AnnaSophia Robb came to the Mejuri x Ganni event wearing a silky black ensemble.





Tommy Dorfman Tommy Dorfman.

Courtesy of BFA / Matteo Prandoni



Tommy Dorfman wowed in a corset and maxi skirt at the Apatow event.



Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie.

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty



Parents-to-be Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie stayed warm in layers for the Tommy Hilfiger event.





Auli'i Cravalho Auli’i Cravalho.

Courtesy of BFA / Matteo Prandoni



mean girls Star Auli'i Cravalho sported a red lip to match her pink outfit.



Nikki Rodriguez Nikki Rodriguez.

Courtesy of BFA / Matteo Prandoni



Nikki Rodriguez wore a Ganni top to the brand's NYFW party.





Iris Apatow Iris Apatow.

Courtesy of BFA / Matteo Prandoni



Channeling Dorothy from Wizard of Oz in braids and a blue mini-dress, Iris Apatow supported her big sister Maude at the Holiday Bar.



Josie Totah Josie Totah.

Courtesy of BFA / Matteo Prandoni



Josie Totah sported a business casual-inspired outfit, wearing gray pants and a white half-buttoned shirt, accented by a statement belt.





Sunday of joy Sunday of joy.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty



Wednesday Star Joy Sunday turned heads with ocean tones and a matching fluffy shawl.



Elizabeth Gillies Elizabeth gillies.

Sansho Scott/BFA



Elizabeth Gillies wore a dress with lace-covered cutouts at PatBO's fall/winter show at NYFW on Feb. 10.





Jeannie May Jeannie May.

Michael Loccisano/Getty



Jeannie Mai was seen in a polka dot blazer and sheer pants at the PatBO event.



Mount X Change Mount X Change.

Jason Méndez/Getty



RuPaul's Drag Race The Mont X Change star stood out in a coral blazer at the Bach Mai show during New York Fashion Week.



Misty Copeland Misty Copeland.

Jason Méndez/Getty



Misty Copeland attended the Bach Mai presentation on February 9 in a shimmering purple top.



Sydney and Devon Lee Carlson Sydney Carlson and Devon Lee Carlson.

Jade Greene/WWD via Getty



Sister duo Sydney Carlson and Devon Lee Carlson teamed up after the Ludovic de Saint Sernin fashion show for an evening on February 11. While Devon Lee looked elegant in black, Sydney brought the color in a polka dot Diane Von Furstenberg dress.



Diane Kruger Diane Kruger.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty



Diane Kruger wore her hair slicked back at the Jason Wu fashion show on February 11.



Olivia Palermo Olivia Palermo.

Gotham/GC Images



Olivia Palermo attended Jason Wu's show in a dress resembling a charcoal painting on February 11.



Sistine and Sophia Rose Stallone Sistine Stallone and Sophia Rose Stallone.

Gotham/GC Images



Sistine and Sophia Stallone showed fashion runs in their DNA at the Jason Wu show.



Kelly Rutherford Kelly Rutherford.

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty



Kelly Rutherford took over the decor at the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Week show at Grand Central Terminal on February 9.



Shay Mitchell Shay Mitchell.

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty



Shay Mitchell made her baseball cap glamorous by pairing it with a statement trench coat.



Joel Kim Booster Joel Kim Booster.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty



Joel Kim Booster wore a revealing ensemble of cut-off jeans, a white harness and a purple cape to the Christian Cowan show.



Becky G Becky G.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty



Becky G tied a bright red bow to her all-black look for the Christian Cowan show.



Julia Fox Julia Fox.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images



Julia Fox stepped out for another NYFW party in a balletcore dress and lace-up corset on February 11.



Busy Philipps Busy Philipps.

Dave Bennett/Jed Cullen/Dave Bennett/Getty



Busy Philipps wore glitter and periwinkle fringe nail polish to Ulla Johnson's presentation.



Katie Lee Katie Lee.

Dave Bennett/Jed Cullen/Dave Bennett/Getty



Food Network host Katie Lee stepped out for NYFW in a silky color-blocked ensemble.



Ashley Biden Ashley Biden.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty



Ashley Biden, President Joe Biden's daughter, wore a bright orange sweater with an attached lace cape to the Monse ready-to-wear show on February 10.



