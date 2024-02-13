Fashion
Siddaramaiah announces constitution club amid dress code dispute, Siddaramaiah News
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said his denial of entry into prestigious clubs due to dress codes had prompted leaders like him to set up the Constitution Club in the state, on the lines of the New Delhi-based Constitution Club, which provides a platform for interaction between the past. and current members of Parliament and the legislature.
He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of minor renovation works at the Balabrooie Guest House which will be transformed into the Karnataka Legislative Institute (Constitution Club) in the city. Siddaramaiah said the need to form a constitutional club in the state was over two decades old but due to various reasons it was being delayed.
Now that we have the space, we will create the club. Every time the term club is uttered, it is perceived negatively by the people. This club does not necessarily mean anything negative, but it aims to provide a space for MPs, MPs, ex-MPs and ex-MPs to have their own place for discussion at a leisurely pace, he said .
Citing his own example, the CM said many MLAs like him cannot enter clubs due to the existence of archaic rules.
Nearly two decades ago, along with my political friends VS Ugrappa, former IPS officer and ex-MP Kodandaramaiah and BR Patil, I had gone to a prestigious club for lunch, but they denied us entry following their dress code which did not allow us people who wore “Panche”. I wore “Panche”, then I decided not to enter this club. This is how the idea of having our own club has since emerged. Today I am extremely happy that people like me, Patil and Shivalinge Gowda can enter this club without any dress code. We can sit down and have our dinner or lunch without anyone bothering us because of our dress code, he added.
