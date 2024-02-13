New York Fashion Week 2024: seamlessly blending old and new





New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 has kicked off in the Big Apple. Here's the scoop on all the established brands, the new arrivals, the celebrities, the glamor and what's next.

ADVERTISEMENT New York City is once again at the center of the fashion world as designers, models and celebrities gather in the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024. It's the first of four major style celebrations, with a roadshow in London, Milan and Paris to round off a month of glitz and glamour. The fall-winter 2024/25 shows will continue until February 14, with more than 70 designers presenting the latest trends. Celebrities like Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Katie Holmes and Elizabeth Olsen, to name a few, have already been spotted front row at various shows, adding an extra dose of glamor to the already star-studded affair. The biggest designers come to New York Fashion Week Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera, Proenza Schouler, trainer, Tory Burch, Tommy Hilfiger and Thom Browne stand out as some of the most important and esteemed names on the American calendar. Hilfiger, making his return to NYFW after a two-year absence, feels confident about the rise of “quiet luxury” fashion and the feeling that people are dressing up more again. “Luxury is the word on the tip of everyone's tongue. Everyone knows what luxury looks like today, and everyone wants it. But luxury is unattainable for most people. If I can sell “an affordable version of luxury, it's a great position for our company,” he said after his show on Friday (February 9), pointing out that while other brands can charge $6,000 (5,572) for a coat in camel cashmere, hers costs $600 (557). Women's clothing was refined, with oversized blazers featuring safety pin brooches, casual suits, long pleated skirts with belts, and wide corduroy miniskirts. There were also chunky striped cashmere sweaters, double-faced wool coats and bomber jackets. New creators to watch The Big Apple is increasingly becoming a major hub for emerging brands, seeking the ideal balance between artistic innovation and commercial potential. Callas Milano, Jane Wade, Colleen Allen and Bishme Cromartie are just a few of the emerging artists. One of the standouts is Baltimore-born Cromartie, who will present his collection on February 13. Her designs are both architectural and sensual, intended to evoke a feeling of luxury and sophistication on the red carpet. They incorporate extravagant volumes, surprising details, contrasting textures and graceful silhouettes, often culminating in elaborate trains decorated with feathers, tulle frills and frills. Cromartie previously won on Project Runway All-Stars, an American reality TV show spin-off of Project Runway, in which designers compete for big prizes. Add a touch of originality The show was also a space for social commentary this year, with models breaking free from the restrictive mold that fashion has heralded for decades. Maddie Moon, a Brooklyn-based designer, walked the runway for Collina Strada's fall ready-to-wear show, showcasing her modeling debut when she was 32 weeks pregnant. Moon's statement about self-acceptance, love and embracing motherhood received resounding applause and cheers, marking a notable step towards inclusiveness and diversity in fashion. In addition to the clothes, the Marc Jacobs collection, which marks the 40th anniversary of his brand, stood out for its staging and the models' very teased hairstyles. The show featured a classically designed giant folding table and four chairs, a 2006 artwork by Robert Therrien titled “No Title (Folding Table and Chairs, Beige),” but oversized to accommodate a person about 30 feet tall. ADVERTISEMENT “In examining the memorable and the mundane, we abstract and exaggerate with disorienting familiarity in our desire to express something naïve and elegant,” Jacobs wrote in his exhibition titled “Wonder.” What to expect What follows is a whole month of entertainment for fashion lovers everywhere. Here are the dates : New York Fashion Week A/W 2024 (February 9 to 14, 2024) London Fashion Week (February 16-20, 2024) ADVERTISEMENT Milan Fashion Week (February 20 to 26, 2024) Paris Fashion Week (February 26 – March 5, 2024)

