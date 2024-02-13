Brittany Mahomes Changes into Cutout Mini Dress for Super Bowl 2024 Afterparty





Come on Brittany, let's go party. Brittany Mahomes swapped her game day outfit for a bold mini dress to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, joining husband Patrick Mahomes to hit Las Vegas in style. The mom of two, 28, changed out of her shiny red corset and custom Brodenim 'Mahomes' pants into a party-ready ensemble as she arrived at XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas for the Super Bowl party in the team. Her black sleeveless short Gaia cult dress ($548) gave off a retro '60s vibe, with the style featuring bold cutouts forming a petal-shaped pattern across the front. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model paired the dress with tall black boots, wearing her hair in a bouncy blowout. The three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, 28, coordinated with his wife in a black and white look, wearing a short-sleeved white button-down shirt with a black floral pattern. Brittany Mahomes wore a sassy black dress to the Chiefs' Super Bowl afterparty on Sunday. La Hapa Blonde / BACKGROUND Patrick and Brittany wore black and white outfits to the party. La Hapa Blonde / BACKGROUND Brittany and her best friend Taylor Swift kissed at the party. Michael Kirschbaum, Eightelevenmedia.com, EIGHT ELEVEN LLC. Jason Kelce wore a Chiefs mask and overalls as he danced with Patrick at XS Nightclub. Tony Tran Want more celebrity and pop culture news? Start your day with Page Six Daily. Thanks for recording! Patrick added black pants and a matching baseball cap to his outfit as he joined his beaming wife and brother, Jackson Mahomes, outside the venue. They were also joined at the party by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 34, and his girlfriend Taylor Swift, 34, with the couple sweetly singing along to her hit “Love Story” while she wore the black Amiri jacket of the NFL star. During the game, Brittany, who loves personalized football outfits, was joined by her kids Sterling Skye, 2, and Bronze, 1, who both sported adorable Super Bowl looks with their dad's number on them . Brittany wore a corset and red patent pants for the big game. REUTERS The couple celebrated with their children Sterling Skye and Bronze. REUTERS Little Sterling wore a denim dress with the Chiefs crest and her father's number on it. John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock For more Page Six style… It's certainly been a busy month for the fitness trainer, who made her Sports Illustrated debut in everything from tiny red bikinis to a daring cutout one-piece last week. She even met SI Swimsuit model Martha Stewart at the Super Bowl, exchanging a hug with the 82-year-old lifestyle guru in photos Stewart shared. on Instagram Sunday night. With a Super Bowl parade in Kansas City and a trip to Disneyland coming up this week, we can't wait to see how Brittany shows off her team spirit next.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2024/02/12/style/brittany-mahomes-changes-into-cutout-minidress-for-super-bowl-2024-afterparty/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos