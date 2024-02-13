Does AI have its place in design? New York Fashion Week takes place

Photo: Nina Westervelt/Getty Images

Wes Gordon by Caroline Herrera

AI absolutely has its place in fashion design. We use technology in our pattern creation; this is done by draping then computerized. We were constantly turning things in quickly to see embroidery locations and mockups, things like that. But certainly not on the same level as AI. I can't wait to see the potential this can bring. I'm very romantic and old school in the way I approach things, but if history has taught us anything, it's not to be afraid of the new. And of course, there are things to be afraid of, but there are things to be excited about.

Wes Gordon Photo: Nina Westervelt/Getty Images

Olivia Cheng from Dauphinette

I know some designers use AI to enhance their collection, but I don't because I'm barely able to execute the things I wanted to do without AI. There are so many weird things I want to do, sartorially speaking. But it's really interesting as an aggregator of hyper-specific knowledge; when I was thinking about the collection for my exhibition notes, I chatted with [AI chatbot] ChatGPT. I asked him to describe the brand, and he said whimsical, sustainable and eclectic, which was exactly what I wanted when I started with the company six years ago. I could have gone to Google and read a few articles about the brand and drawn these conclusions, but it processes the information so succinctly. It has intrinsically built-in objectivity.

Siying Qu of private politics

Instead of using it to design, because we still strongly believe that design is a very human way of expressing our emotions, we want to use AI for its insights. It is very rare to speak to such a competent entity.

I don't want to use AI to be lazy. I want AI to empower our creativity, push it further and then find new territories. But at the same time, I think it's also a very slippery slope. This can easily become a tool to use against many creative communities: only measuring the budget, how much it costs, instead of truly measuring the creativity that AI can deliver. This is also why we want to do the AI ​​collection now, with our young community talking about it, because I think it's a crucial time to consciously think about this new technology. Before you even think about it, our entire way of life can change.

Christian Cowan

I think fighting it is like the CD industry fighting streaming. You have to go, otherwise it will catch you. It's also such a creative tool, and it's something I've been meaning to explore more, outside of my personal games. I would love to design a capsule collection where I put all the entries in, then the AI ​​designs it for me, and then I created it. I think that would be so interesting. I love how Grimes gave people at home the right to use AI to create remixes of his music. I think it's amazing. So I think people should work with it. I don't think people should be so afraid. There is nothing that can actually do what a human can do; it's just a tool.

Raul Lopez de Luar

I always say that you have to evolve with the times. I think some people should let go of the baby boomer mentality because it's going to happen no matter what you think. And I also feel like it helps a lot of people and speeds up the processes. I do not say no [to using AI]. I don't object to it. I think it's cool and I feel like we're moving in that direction with a lot of things, not just in fashion.

Sergio Hudson

I'm definitely open to that. Any help you can get to get the ideas out of your head is necessary. When you're in a very creative career and you have to develop all these creative ideas, it could possibly relieve stress because sometimes you feel like you're going to go crazy if you have to come up with one more idea. that's great. My design process is very long and tedious, and I have to wait for the right moment where I feel that click, like, okay, here it is; that's what it's supposed to be. If I can get it sooner, I feel like I could do more.

We have just completed a project with [tech startup] BigThinx, and they did an AI presentation of my latest collection. They built us a show around what we did last season. It was a very interesting process of building the people, building the piece, how do they walk, how does the fabric move? It's very interesting and a little scary at the same time because it looks so real.

I think about how fashion will live in the future; I feel like it’s ingrained in human beings. They will always love fashion, but how will they love it? How will they achieve this? I'm very interested in all of this. Am I that good at this? No, but I am very open.

Additional reporting by Hilary Milnes and Madeleine Schulz

