Fashion
Greta Gerwig sparkles in a fitted mid-length shirt dress
Greta Gerwig shined in a fitted midi shirt dress while attending a glamorous event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Monday (February 12).
THE barbie The director joined actors Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera at the 2024 Oscar Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Greta was photographed on the red carpet as she arrived at the event and dazzled in a sheer black shirt dress adorned with sparkling circles. She wore the dress cinched at the waist with a black leather belt, adding a modern touch with black socks and white stilettos to finish the look.
In terms of makeup, Greta opted for a warm, neutral makeup look with lightly tanned cheeks, paired with her sleek blonde cut.
Many other stars who have appeared in the biggest films of recent times attended Monday's lunch, including Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo (both Poor things) and of course the casting of barbie.
True to character, Margot Robbie wore a pastel pink monochrome look, while Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera both opted for head-to-toe lilac. Ryan chose a light purple suit with a matching shirt while America wore a fitted maxi dress with ruched detailing.
Emily Blunt also wore purple that night, in her case opting for a darker version of the color for her silk shirt and wide-leg pants. The star was photographed on the red carpet with her Oppenheimer with Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.
If you're inspired by Greta's midi look, take a look at some of our favorite shirt dresses from across the high street:
