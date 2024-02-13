Greta Gerwig sparkles in a fitted mid-length shirt dress





Greta Gerwig shined in a fitted midi shirt dress while attending a glamorous event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Monday (February 12). THE barbie The director joined actors Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera at the 2024 Oscar Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel. VALERIE MACON//Getty Images Greta was photographed on the red carpet as she arrived at the event and dazzled in a sheer black shirt dress adorned with sparkling circles. She wore the dress cinched at the waist with a black leather belt, adding a modern touch with black socks and white stilettos to finish the look. In terms of makeup, Greta opted for a warm, neutral makeup look with lightly tanned cheeks, paired with her sleek blonde cut. Many other stars who have appeared in the biggest films of recent times attended Monday's lunch, including Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo (both Poor things) and of course the casting of barbie. True to character, Margot Robbie wore a pastel pink monochrome look, while Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera both opted for head-to-toe lilac. Ryan chose a light purple suit with a matching shirt while America wore a fitted maxi dress with ruched detailing. Michael Buckner//Getty Images VALERIE MACON//Getty Images Emily Blunt also wore purple that night, in her case opting for a darker version of the color for her silk shirt and wide-leg pants. The star was photographed on the red carpet with her Oppenheimer with Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. Michael Blackshire//Getty Images If you're inspired by Greta's midi look, take a look at some of our favorite shirt dresses from across the high street: Marks & Spencer printed midi shirt dress with belt At 45, this dress is a real steal. We love its great features, including the sleek long sleeves, pink polka dot print and tie waist for a flattering silhouette. Nobody's Child Malika Floral Midi Shirt Dress Credit: Nobody's Child Nobody's Child took the classic shirt dress and put a twist on it. Made from chiffon made from recycled materials, this dress features a beautiful and fresh floral print. Kate mid-length shirt dress Credit: Sol If you're looking for a midi shirt dress to wear on more elegant occasions, this option from Boden is a must-have. Its polka dot print is both classic and elegant and its fit and flare shape is so flattering. Maeve The Bettina ruffled shirt dress Credit: Anthropologie A printed midi shirt dress is a wardrobe staple; and you can always count on Maeve at Anthropologie to deliver beautiful style. This stunning shirt dress features a trendy print that will be a must-have whatever the season. Phase Eight Rosalina Pink Linen Shirt Dress Now 20% off Credit: Phase Aligne Hibiscus Button Down Denim Midi Dress with Volume Sleeves A denim midi shirt dress is a must-have piece for any wardrobe. This mid-blue style features puff sleeves, a tie waist and a flowy skirt. Boden Clean Pop Over Midi Dress Try a rich green color with this gorgeous midi shirt dress from sartorial superheroes, Boden. It comes with a removable belt. Mint Velvet Midi Shirt Dress in Mint Velvet Linen Blend A black shirt dress is a true classic and this linen blend style from Mint Velvet can be used all year round. MANGO Snake print mid-length dress Now 40% off Credit: Mango This midi shirt dress takes advantage of the very popular animal print trend. Its snake inspired design is so chic and could be worn to various events. River Island khaki mid-length shirt dress Now 60% off Credit: River Island Khaki will always be a classic color that will never go out of style. We love the little touches on this shirt dress, like the pleat details and pretty buttons. Related story

