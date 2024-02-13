Adobe first debuted an interactive dress at the Christian Cowans show in New York





Here is Adobe's interactive dress, Primrose project Remember real-life interactivity Adobe dress called Primrose Project? The very first completed wearable clothing made her runway debut on February 11, 2024 during New York Fashion Week at Christian Cowan's FW24 show. THE interactive Adobe dress form two parts: the upper part is made of 1,264 hand-crafted, laser-cut polymer dispersed liquid crystal petals that change and flip their appearance as the model walks, and the lower part is made up of 14 shiny star pieces, all sharing the same silver hue. .

images and video photos courtesy of Adobe and Christian Cowan Hidden in plain sight, the interactive Adobe dress hides a flexible circuit board under each column of petals to allow Project Primrose to alternate and switch between shades of gray and ivory. Adobe Search Scientist and engineer TJ Rhodes with project co-developer Primrose Christine Dierk joined Christian Cowan in her New York studio to complete the first-ever interactive Adobe dress before it debuts on the runway at her FW24 show. As Adobe explains, the design team used its internal tools to make the fashion technology work.

Adobe Project Primrose interactive dress debuts on the runway at Christian Cowan's FW24 show Adobe tools make the Primrose project work Adobe's own tools laid the foundation for the design process. TJ Rhodes and Christian Cowan sat down and worked with Adobe Illustrator to map out the flex circuit boards and petal positions and sketch out the patterns for the alternating sequence. They turned to Adobe After Effects to animate the Project Primrose dress with motion graphics, bringing it to interactive life. While the duo collaborated on the outfit's technology, Christine Dierk and the fashion team sewed the polymer-dispersed liquid crystal petals and laser-cut, hand-worked circuit boards into the interactive Adobe dress.

the interactive Adobe dress features 1,264 laser-cut, hand-worked polymer dispersed liquid crystal petals How did Adobe's Primrose interactive dress project start? Adobe's interactive Project Primrose dress rose to fame after debuting at the Adobe MAX conference in October 2023. Christine Dierk presented the dress, stunning the audience as she demonstrated the 1,182 changing, sequin-like petals sewn into it. by hand. Adobe has since told the story of the development of Project Primrose, which dates back to 2013. At the time, it was not a dress but a sweater that could change its appearance depending on the weather , which then evolved with the creation of Project Glasswing in 2017, a translucent box with a screen that features cartoons in front of an object inside, such as flowing water.

the Project Primrose dress hides a flexible printed circuit under each column of petals After developing the Glasswing project, TJ Rhodes and Gavin Miller, head of Adobe research and one of the inventors of Primrose, knew they might face technological challenges in making an outfit with an animated design work and, in plus, a light and portable outfit. . That's where Christine Dierk, then a UC Berkeley graduate student and summer intern at Adobe Research, whose expertise in wearable technology, textiles, and hardware prototyping helped to propel the Primrose project towards a progressive and real model.

the interactive Adobe dress oscillates between shades of gray and ivory Deep in the process, Adobe's research team developed a purse with the moving petals of the Primrose Project to test its complex prototype since the purse incorporated curved surfaces. This allowed the team to tackle issues with curves, bends, flexible fabrics and movement before returning to making the interactive Adobe dress. They used Adobe Illustrator to design a pattern to match the complex electronics of the dress.

