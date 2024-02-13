Zendaya wears 2 looks while promoting “Dune 2” in Paris





Zendaya continues to deliver when it comes to fashion!

Monday, the Euphoria The 27-year-old star gave two very daring looks in Paris while promoting her upcoming film, Dune: part two.

While posing in front of the Eiffel Tower at the Shangri La Hotel for a photocall, the actress defied the laws of physics in an all-white outfit. Alaa La Robe Spirale dress from the brand's Fall 2024 collection.

Zendaya.

Marc Piasecki/Getty



The strapless, floor-length asymmetrical dress was wrapped thinly around her chest, exposing the skin of her abdomen in various places.

Her garment also featured an eye-catching thigh-high slit on the Spider-Man: Far From Home talents on the left side.





Zendaya wore no jewelry except for a single ring, making her bold white dress the focal point. Her makeup was a natural glam look and her hair was pulled back into a bun. To complete her outfit, she wore white satin pumps.

However, it wasn't for her Dune: part two The Parisian press day wardrobe!

Later in the evening, Zendaya changed her style and wore a different outfit.

Zendaya.

Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty



According to a job by Louis Vuitton, the luxury line dressed the star for an event celebrating the cinematic arts and the talent of its Ambassadors of the House.

Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She wore a skirt set consisting of a 3D pink jacquard sleeveless cropped hoodie with a matching pleated full skirt and gold pumps. Louis Vuitton added that this was a custom set embroidered with roses by @TWNGhesquière for the unveiling of his new film in Paris.

Her hair was pinned back again, but this time stylishly styled in a way to mimic a wet look. Zendayas eyeshadow coordinates with her wardrobe.

Zendaya and Timothe Chalamet in 'Dune: Part Two'.

Courtesy of Warner Bros.



Dune: part two is scheduled for release on March 1st.

The film was originally scheduled to hit theaters on November 3, 2023, but faced delays due to Hollywood strikes, which have since ended.

The film follows the 2021 sci-fi blockbuster, with Denis Villeneuve returning as director.





Zendaya stars opposite Wonka Actor Timothé Chalamet.

Austin Butler and La Seydoux in 'Dune: Part Two'.

Photos by Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.



Dune: part two “will explore the mythical journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of vengeance against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Faced with a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he strives to avoid a terrible future that only he can foresee,” according to a synopsis.

Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, La Seydoux, Christopher Walken and Tim Blake Nelson join Zendaya and Chalamet, 28, for the new installment.

Returning stars include Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgrd and Charlotte Rampling.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/zendaya-wears-2-looks-while-promoting-dune-2-paris-8576518 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos