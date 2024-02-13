Fashion
Diane von Frstenberg celebrates 50 years of the wrap dress
Versatile, comfortable, effortless all wrapped up in one dress.
Half a century ago, without her knowledge, Diane von Frstenberg created an iconic garment that would cement her as a household name for decades to come: the wrap dress.
Celebrating 50 years since her creation, the Belgian designer was just 27 when she created the dress which would quickly become a fashion statement, worn by the likes of former first lady Michelle Obama, pop sensation Madonna and the late singer Amy Winehouse.
“I don’t think this has ever happened to a dress,” she said. She.
“And what's even more remarkable is that if you go to any store, anywhere in the world, you'll find some that may have had two or three generations of wearers, which is a sign of durability and timelessness.”
To honor the dress, von Frstenberg is dedicating 2024 to celebrating the past, she told Elle, and launched an anniversary capsule collection titled Wrap50following the release of “Woman Before Fashion,” published by Rizzoli, which details von Frstenberg’s extensive career.
Ironically, the designer who admitted she was once “unhappy” with her attachment to the wrap dress rarely wore her own style, saying it was because she didn't have “a size”, she declared. Refinery29.
“People say I invented the wrap dress, but, if I'm honest, the dress created Meshe said Vogue. Through this I became confident and independent, it gave me the opportunity to be the woman I wanted to be and I want to share this confidence with other women.
At just 27 years old, the famous designer was produce 25,000 wrap dresses in a single week and sold a million units in just two years since its launchhis success landed him a cover in Newsweek.
But even von Frstenberg, now 77, can't explain exactly why the bodycon dress initially became so popular, or why it remains a wardrobe staple.
“This dress has been selling for 50 years, all the time. I can’t explain it,” she told Elle.
Since the garment's humble beginnings in 1974, it has gone through many iterations. It started as a top inspired by dancers' uniforms, then was transformed into an everyday dress for running errands or going to the office and, eventually, the silhouette caught on. on red carpets as a floor-length shimmering number.
The secret to its success, von Frstenberg thinks, may lie in the fabric: “They are light. They have movement.”
“For me, the beauty of a woman lies in three things: eye contact, smile and body language,” she continued. “The wrap dress completely, totally shapes you and gives you body language that happens without you even realizing it.”
The eponymous wrap dress has a certain I don't know what in its generous yet flattering silhouette that suits almost everyone, not to mention the ease of throwing it on before heading out.
“You wear the dress, it’s not the dress that wears you,” said von Frstenberg, who explained that actress Anne Hathaway was even designed in the tulip-print wrap dress.
“Someone once said something very funny, which I think illustrates it: 'This is the dress you can wear on a man, and his mother won't mind.'”
In other words, the dress exudes the confidence and empowering traits valued by von Frstenberg, a self-proclaimed feminist and trailblazer in her own right. The famous designer won the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2005, becoming president of the association and then president of the association.
While she became a “woman in charge” through the creation of her iconic garment, she also conferred this title on the wearers of the wrap dress.
“I have no problem thinking that my dresses are uniforms for responsible women,” she said. “And I’m perfectly happy making uniforms.”
