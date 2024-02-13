Dakota Johnson's First Gucci 'Madame Web' Dress Sparkles With Crystals
Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson added some sparkle to the red carpet Monday while attending the premiere of “Madame Web” in Los Angeles. Both actresses opted for gowns covered in crystals, proving that the trend for sparkly embellishments is here to stay.
Sweeney wore a strapless dress embroidered with toiles by Oscar de la Renta. Featuring a crescent neckline and sequinned silk fringe, the actress' custom gown was based on a design from de la Renta's pre-fall 2023 line.
Sweeney accessorized with diamond jewelry by Fred Leighton, completing her look with a pair of Jimmy Choo platform heels. The actress was styled by Molly Dickson, whose other clients include Lana Del Rey, Sadie Sink and Camila Mendes.
Johnson channeled the web theme in a custom Gucci dress dripping in crystals. The actress accentuated her plunging neckline with a Messika diamond choker. She also added a pair of patent leather high heel sandals.
Johnson was styled by Kate Young, who is also known for dressing stars like Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams and Scarlett Johansson.
Johnson has been a Gucci brand ambassador since the mid-2010s, leading campaigns for the Italian brand's fragrances, clothing and handbags. In 2020, the actress became an investor and co-creative director of Maude, a sexual wellness brand.
Appearing on “The Tonight Show” late last month, Johnson discussed his latest role with host Jimmy Fallon. “It’s a superhero world from a women’s perspective,” she said. Johnson plays the titular heroine alongside an all-star cast including Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott and Zosia Mamet.
Sequins, crystals and sparkling embellishments took the runways of Valentino, Balenciaga and Fendi by storm last year. Stars like Dua Lipa, Natalie Portman and Margot Robbie brought the trend into the new year, sporting their best and brightest clothes on the red carpet.
