Timothe Chalamet and Austin Butler Gussy set for 'Dune 2' premiere in Paris – Robb Report





Timothée Chalamet channeled the warrior spirit of his character Paul Atréides in Dunes 2 premiere in Paris Monday evening. The French-American actor hit the red carpet wearing a shiny metal breastplate that made him look like he was ready for a very stylish battle. The chic armor was part of a custom haute couture outfit that Givenchy made for Chalamet. THE Dune Lead also wore a black wool jacket with a notched lapel and matching wool pants in place of leggings and gauntlets. Chalamet completed the look with, you guessed it, Cartier jewelry. The star, ambassador of the Parisian jeweler since 2021, regularly parades in Panthères, Crashes, etc. He appeared to be wearing an American Tank and a large silver ring last night. Chalamet in custom Givenchy at the Paris premiere. Marc Piasecki/Getty Chalamet wasn't the only one looking stylish at the premiere, of course. Austin Butler, who plays the villainous Feyd-Rautha in the highly anticipated Dune suite, sported an elegant Louis Vuitton look during Monday's evening. It included an impeccably tailored black jacket, crisp white shirt and dramatic '70s flared pants. Butler in Louis Vuitton at the Paris premiere. Marc Piasecki/Getty Butler and Chalamet shot many memorable looks during the press tour of Dunes 2. Before the premiere on Monday evening, the two Hollywood idols attended a photocall at the Shangri-La in Paris in decidedly stylish outfits. Chalamet paired sleek leather pants from Bottega Veneta's SS23 ready-to-wear collection, with a black turtleneck, Oliver Peoples glasses and, of course, Cartier bling. Butler, who was styled by Sandra Amadorwore an effortless, monochromatic Fear of God ensemble and understated David Yurman jewelry. Chalamet in Bottega Veneta at the photocall in Paris. Marc Piasecki/Getty The couple also looked particularly smart at Dunes 2 premieres in Mexico on February 6. Chalamat wore a custom Prada suit in gray English kid mohair (you can pick up a similar one here) and a black poplin V-neck shirt, while Butler wore a bold pinstripe suit from Saint Laurent's SS24 collection. -a collection to wear for the occasion. Butler in Fear of God at the photocall in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty As for when you'll see this stylish duo together on screen, Dune: part two is scheduled to be released internationally on February 28 and in the United States on March 1. Authors Rachel Cormack Digital Editor Rachel Cormack is a digital editor at Robb Report. She cut her teeth writing for HuffPost, Concrete Playground and several other online publications in Australia, before moving to New York… Learn more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://robbreport.com/style/fashion/timothee-chalamet-custom-givenchy-dune-premiere-paris-1235509068/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos