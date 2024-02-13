Batshevas Fashion Week show features only women over 40 as models





In recent weeks, Batsheva Hay has arrested women outside a dance studio, on the subway and at a grocery store. She slid into strangers’ DMs. You're beautiful, she told them in her warmest voice, the one that doesn't mean it's not a scam. Would you consider becoming a model? Ms. Hay is a New York fashion designer, and that's how she staged her show at New York Fashion Week. Street casting is nothing new, it's how we often find new faces in fashion, drawn from real life rather than modeling agencies. What is unusual is that Ms. Hay only approached women who appeared to be over 40 years old. Why 40? Because I'm 42, Ms. Hay said. And she has complicated feelings about it. I find aging to be a big concern for me and my friends. It’s a discomfort zone in fashion.

The discomfort took her by surprise when she turned 40. Everything about fashion suddenly seemed so young to her, she said. His relationship with clothing is changing, which is rather worrying for someone whose job is clothing. She realized that she was old enough to have mothered many of the models she saw on runway shows or in ad campaigns. In his social circle, Ms. Hay said, everyone wonders whether he should start doing something with his face.

It is not uncommon to see a woman over 40 on the catwalks. Last year, Vogue called their presence an invasion (in the right direction). But usually there is only one, and probably no more than three, in a group of 30, 50, or 80. Older models are symbolized in much the same way as plus-size models. Brands are using them and seem more inclusive. I want to see more, said model Birgitt Doss, 67. I want to see them in their underwear. At this very moment, her underwear was visible through a Batsheva lace dress. It didn't bother her. I love it, Ms. Doss said. I feel so much freer now. At 25, I told myself no! Ms. Doss modeled in the 1980s, she said, but couldn't find work once she turned 30. Then, in 2018, she attended an open casting call for Eckhaus Latta. His career resumed; Since then, she has modeled for Lemaire, Rachel Comey and Collina Strada, among others.

Today, a Wednesday evening in late January, Ms. Doss stood in the Batshevas Midtown Manhattan studio, trying on dresses for the show. Ms. Hay would conduct fittings, matching models to outfits and adjusting sizes. What is normally a fairly routine exercise in the workflow of a fashion show had become a kind of dizzying group sharing.

I've had so many friends tell me, 'I'm in my invisible stage now,'” said Racquel Chevremont, 52, an art advisor with modeling experience. Ms Hay found Ms Chevremont on Instagram while browsing the account of a woman she had met on a train. One thing I noticed when arresting women, Ms. Hay said. They said: Me? There is this feeling of invisibility or not being seen, so when you are considering this is very surprising. The first dress Ms. Chevremont tried on was made from a tablecloth Ms. Hay found at a hardware store in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

I never thought about a plastic dress, Ms. Chevremont said. That's a bit futuristic of you, Ms. Hay said. It's the Batsheva aesthetic: Ms. Hay is a city-dwelling Laura Ashley (the two brands collaborated), best known for her prairie-style dresses, modest but a little twisted. Ms. Hay was intrigued by the idea of ​​invisibility even before she turned 40. Dressing modestly can also make you feel invisible. There is this freedom, she says. No one is ogling you.

Not all of the women Batsheva chose had previously been a model. Vanessa Place, 55, is a friend of one of Ms. Hays' employees. She is also a poet and a criminal appeal lawyer, accustomed to appearing before a crowd. In my opinion, it's the same as any other performance, she said when asked about her podium debut. It’s mostly about a sense of self. There's no wrong way to walk, in my opinion, said Gwen DeVoe, 65, a human resources professional who acts, models and hosted a runway show for silver fox models over 50. She tried on a leopard print faux fur cape. Mrs. Hay wrote down his measurements so she could make him matching pants.

Ms. Place, who was rereading Antigone while waiting for fittings to begin, tried on a hooded dress. I made a lot of hoods, Ms. Hay said. She had designed the collection with the anxiety of aging in mind, she said, experiencing sagging and sagging. She also made oversized bows that could be worn as turbans, inspired by the eccentric-looking older women she sees on the Upper West Side. Ms. Hay said she planned to keep models' faces relatively bare for the show. In the past, she used more theatrical hair and makeup. Here, she says, I don't want anyone to feel like they're trying to look younger.

