Amazon has the most stylish spring dresses under $50
I recently realized that spring is about a month away and there are barely any bright colors, florals, ruffles, or bows in my closet. It's really sad to see, but I'm determined to do something about it. Lucky for me (and you), Amazon has a ton of cute products spring dresses for women. Better yet, my top eight picks are under $50 each and some are marked down as we speak.
There are billions of online retailers you can go to for your spring shopping, but how many will offer you an infinite number of styles, colors and patterns, all at an affordable price? If my calculations are correct, I would say very, very little. And among these few, Amazon is the one that constantly offers discounts on clothing so that you can buy trendy clothes and save money at the same time.
My favorite spring dresses on Amazon right now are proof enough that you don't need to spend hundreds and thousands of dollars on refresh your wardrobe for spring. From PRETTYGARDEN options loved by shoppers to styles that follow current fashion trends, there's something for everyone on this list.
Keep scrolling for the cutest Amazon spring dresses for women in 2024, featuring puff sleeves, max lengthsbows, bold patterns and more.
8 Amazon Spring Dresses for Women to Buy in 2024
$45.98
-
Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large, XX-Large
-
Colors: 6
-
Material: 97% polyester, 3% elastane
While this PRETTYGARDEN dress comes in six gorgeous colorways, there's something about bright orange and pink that just screams spring and summer. I know pastels are usually a spring fashion favorite, but being bold with these more vibrant tones is a great way to spice up your wardrobe.
$17.99$35.9950% off
-
Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large, XX-Large
-
Colors: 26
-
Sleeve lengths: Short and long
-
Material: Chiffon
Flappy sleeves, a smocked waist and a ruffled skirt are a winning combination for everyone. elegant spring dress. An added benefit of this Zattcas number is that it is available in an impressive 26 different colors.
$47.99
-
Sizes: Small, medium, large, extra large
-
Colors: 27
-
Material: 97% polyester, 3% elastane
This long dress features a simple yet elegant silhouette that makes it a good option for a dressier spring occasion, whether it's an office happy hour or brunch.
$33.99$35.996% off
-
Sizes: Small, medium, large, extra large
-
Colors: 11
-
Material: 95% polyester, 5% elastane
This summer dress is my favorite of the bunch because of its halter neck, ruched waist, and midi length. I'm not much of a floral girl, so my eyes immediately went to the black colorway which would be beautiful for a picnic in the park. Oh, and did I mention it has side pockets?!
$43.99$49.9912% off
-
Sizes: Small, medium, large, extra large
-
Colors: 23
-
Material: 100% Polyester
If you are looking for an easy, ventilated boat, flowing spring dress Whether running errands, exploring new places, or hanging out with friends, this PRETTYGARDEN piece will keep you comfortable all day long. For what? Because it has a ruched, stretchy bodice and adjustable spaghetti straps. It also looks like you could easily wear this dress in the summer for a nice day at the beach.
$38.99$43.9911% off
-
Sizes: Small, medium, large, extra large
-
Colors: 13
-
Material: 100% Polyester
I bet you noticed that there aren't many short or mini dresses on this list. While this may be a personal preference situation, I'm definitely a fan of it. Dokotoo dress. If you have an activity or meal with your squad, throw this on, dress it up or dress it down with sneakers or heeled sandals, and you're ready to go.
$29.99$46.9936% off
-
Sizes: X-Small, Small, Medium, Large
-
Colors: 12
-
Material: 50% viscose, 30% polyamide, 20% polyester
Strapless dresses seem a little more summer than spring, but hey, there are no rules when it comes to fashion! Plus, everyone lives in different climates, so if spring weather permits, slip into this beautiful knitted bodycon dress. The color red is truly everywhere right now, and I have a feeling this striking dress is going to turn so many heads.
$33.99
-
Sizes: Small, medium, large, extra large
-
Colors: 13
-
Material: 95% polyester, 5% elastane
You can never go wrong with one wrap dress like this one. Pay special attention to the different floral design options, although all 13 offerings are very good.
