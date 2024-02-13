Best Shaving Creams for Sensitive Skin, According to Dermatologists





Although shaving is an essentially painless method of hair removal, many shaving creams contain ingredients that can aggravate sensitive skin, including artificial fragrances and drying alcohols. So how can someone with sensitive skin find an effective, high-quality shaving cream that suits their skincare routine without causing irritation? We tapped two board-certified dermatologists to find out. Keep reading for their expert opinion on the subject as well as their dermis-approved recommendations. As noted, many shaving products contain ingredients that can be potentially harmful to sensitive skin. should what are you looking for when looking through the ingredient list? Various good ingredients to look out for include glycerin, which acts as a humectant to attract moisture, and shea butter as it is a humectant with occlusive and emollient benefits, explains Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York and New Jersey. You also want to look for skin-soothing and soothing ingredients, like colloidal oatmeal or aloe, and hydrating ingredients like jojoba oil. Dr. Josué, designer, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York, is also a fan of ingredients like avocado butter and vitamin E, both of which are very nourishing and soothing to the skin. Zeichner also recommends rich, creamy formulas or thicker gels because they better protect sensitive skin from friction. Creams are generally better for dry or sensitive skin, while gels and mousses tend to be better for oily skin, says Garshick. That said, it also largely comes down to personal preference based on how it feels on the skin, as foams tend to be lighter and easier to rinse out. If you have sensitive skin, it's always best to opt for a fragrance-free shaving product, as fragrances can be irritating to the skin, says Garshick. Additionally, you should avoid any products that contain drying alcohols, as they can also be harsh on the skin. Some drying alcohols include ethanol, isopropyl alcohol, denatured alcohol, benzyl alcohol and methanol. They are often used to help preserve products or to make creamy products lighter, but unfortunately, they can cause unwanted irritation (like redness and dryness) in some people. @dermdoctor Shaving 101 #dermatologist #learniktok #skin care #shaving #Haircut #beautytips #fyp #xyzbca Steven Universe – L.Dre It should be noted that how your shave is almost as important as the tools you do it with. With that in mind, here are some simple steps to ensure you get the best shave for your sensitive skin. Wet skin thoroughly to avoid irritation from friction. Use a razor specially designed for sensitive skin. Make sure your skin is properly covered with shaving gel or cream before shaving. Use slow, light and ultra-gentle movements, especially on sensitive areas. Shave with the direction your hair naturally grows rather than against it. Wash and moisturize the skin well afterward to keep it nourished and protected. Always test your shaving product on a small area of ​​skin before applying it all over. Now that we've told you what to look for in a shaving product for sensitive skin and given you some helpful tips on how to achieve optimal results, check out some of the best shaving creams and gels on the market which are particularly gentle on fragile skin. Best Overall Shaving Cream This hydrating gel contains a combination of soy, aloe, and vitamin E, which soothes skin and helps reduce irritation, says Garshick of Aveenos, the fan-favorite classic shaving gel. It has a very light scent for those who prefer a scent and helps soften and condition hair, making it gentle enough to use on the face or body. Best Shaving Cream for Women This dye- and fragrance-free shaving gel from Gillette offers a rich, creamy lather to reduce friction and contains fewer than 15 ingredients. It is also dermatologically tested specifically for sensitive skin. Best Shaving Cream for Men This rich, creamy formula is clinically tested for sensitive skin and contains a high concentration of glycerin to create an extra-slippery feel that helps reduce friction. In addition to glycerin, it also contains coconut acid, which has anti-inflammatory properties. Best Moisturizing Shaving Cream This no-frills shaving formula from Vanicream is free of fragrance, preservatives, formaldehyde, parabens, and more, making it an especially great option for those with sensitive skin. It nourishes the skin, helping to reduce irritation and bumps by minimizing friction between the skin and the razor blade, says Garshick. Hero ingredients include glycerin, panthenol, and dimethicone, all of which hydrate the skin. Best Natural Shaving Cream Enriched with Shea Butter, Vitamin E and Sunflower Seed Oil, this deeply conditioning shaving cream protects fragile skin from blade friction while nourishing and hydrating. The unisex formula features a rich, silky lather that comforts skin and protects it from damage, and it's available in unscented and lightly scented options. Best Shaving Cream for the Bikini Line This skin-soothing shaving cream contains a combination of shea oil and shea butter to help hydrate, providing long-lasting hydration, says Garshick of this pick, specially designed for sensitive skin. It also contains colloidal oatmeal, which can help soothe the skin, and has been shown to be safe to use even in delicate areas.

