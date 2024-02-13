Fashion
Puppets and Puppets has its last show during Fashion Week
On Monday, Puppets and Puppets, the six-year-old New York fashion brand and art project, had its final show.
Its founder and designer, Carly Mark, had decided that it was too difficult and expensive to continue making clothes and try to build a business in this town, despite it being known as downtown gold. New York City, because Highsnobiety called it, and despite developing the kind of cult following that is supposed to be an indicator of success. She's upping her stakes and moving to London, she told the New York Times last week. From there, she would maintain her more lucrative and successful handbag business. But no more shows and no more clothes.
Does it matter?
In practice, probably not. Fashion history is littered with the corpses of once-promising brands that never really worked (Miguel Adrover, anyone?), so it's not like this is a new story. And even though Ms. Mark was nominated for a CFDA award as Emerging Designer of the Year, the clothes have never looked better.
They often fit oddly or can't really be called clothing, or don't look entirely finished. (She has a penchant for Edie Sedgwick tights and not much else.) They looked more like works in progress. The material may appear fragile. Ms. Mark was trained as an artist, not a designer, and she learned primarily in real time and in front of the world. But she was better.
This season, his work looked more like real clothes than in the past, even if sometimes it was just parts of real clothes. A big faux fur coat turned out to be a false facade; a peplos dress was completely open on one side, except for a small tie at the waist. The hems of some draped jersey skirts and petite lace tops rolled up on themselves to form a veil, creating a sort of wearable backdrop. It had potential, as did the holey sweatshirts belted over lace skirts, like a corroded cocktail dress.
But whether or not you could imagine wearing those clothes, or buying them (or even liking them), Puppets and Puppets represented a kind of mythic creative optimism, a belief in possibility that is quintessentially New York.
Which is to say: the idea that you can come to this town and have a big idea and some confidence, do crazy things and see where it takes you. That you can define your own path and find community and recognition. No matter how complicated it is.
It's the promise of Gatsby, the fashion version, and it's particularly powerful in this city, where novelty, as opposed to heritage, has its own currency. Especially now, when the big brands that once defined New York style are fading and there's a palpable desire for something to emerge next. But what happens when the following things, like puppets and marionettes, throw in the towel?
Of course, others are waiting in the wings. Promising new names to watch this season include Colleen Allen, a former menswear designer whose first women's collection was a study in unexpected juxtapositions. (See a custom riding jacket straight out of Bridgerton right down to the hook fasteners but made in fleece.) Also, Diotima by Rachel Scott, a young Jamaican designer who manages to create chic hooks that seem like oxymorons, elegant macramés that are completely convincing.
And of course, fashion is a business and you have to make the numbers work. But what keeps him going, what keeps everyone coming back, what is at the heart of his appeal, is the sometimes irrational faith in reinvention: of style, of identity, of career. If we stop believing in it, everyone loses.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/13/style/puppets-and-puppets-new-york-fashion-week-independent-brands.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US seizes plane sold by Iran to Venezuela | Political news
- 'Madame Web' Actress Isabela Merced on Playing a Latina Spider-Woman
- ESPN Draft Analyst Makes Huge Statement on UGA Football Receiver
- Puppets and Puppets has its last show during Fashion Week
- Technology: Africa's tech scene needs change Experts
- Indian police block roads as farmers threaten to march on capital | BBC News
- My cough won't go away?the doctor says
- Indian PM in UAE to open Hindu temple, deepen trade ties
- Ranveers' commercial with Johnny sparks hilarious reactions: India is not for beginners | Bollywood
- England's approach is unusual for Test cricket, says Kuldeep Yadav | Cricket news
- RAG Powered by Google Search Technology, Part 2
- China is 'booming' but needs market and domestic confidence (Winters)