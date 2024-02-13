Puppets and Puppets has its last show during Fashion Week

On Monday, Puppets and Puppets, the six-year-old New York fashion brand and art project, had its final show.

Its founder and designer, Carly Mark, had decided that it was too difficult and expensive to continue making clothes and try to build a business in this town, despite it being known as downtown gold. New York City, because Highsnobiety called it, and despite developing the kind of cult following that is supposed to be an indicator of success. She's upping her stakes and moving to London, she told the New York Times last week. From there, she would maintain her more lucrative and successful handbag business. But no more shows and no more clothes.

Does it matter?

In practice, probably not. Fashion history is littered with the corpses of once-promising brands that never really worked (Miguel Adrover, anyone?), so it's not like this is a new story. And even though Ms. Mark was nominated for a CFDA award as Emerging Designer of the Year, the clothes have never looked better.

They often fit oddly or can't really be called clothing, or don't look entirely finished. (She has a penchant for Edie Sedgwick tights and not much else.) They looked more like works in progress. The material may appear fragile. Ms. Mark was trained as an artist, not a designer, and she learned primarily in real time and in front of the world. But she was better.