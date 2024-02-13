Fashion
How should you dress to survive a Saskatchewan winter?
The key to surviving a Saskatchewan winter is knowing what to wear.
“I tell you, I almost died,” said Jean-Marie Nsabiyumva, who moved to Regina from Burundi, reflecting on his first winter in Saskatchewan. “It was so different.”
Adapting to the cold prairie climate comes with a steep learning curve. Newcomers often ask Saskatchewanians how they survive the long, cold winter months.
The right equipment can make all the difference.
Aisha Adelah was faced with three questions when she arrived in Saskatoon from Ghana to study as an international student: “What do I wear?” Where will I find what I will wear? Can I afford it?
Adelah asked these questions on CBC's new podcast, Good Question, Saskatchewan because she took a job at an outdoor rink.
The job description said to prepare for bad weather.
“I had to go look up what severe weather was because where I'm from we don't really have extreme weather,” she said. “So I looked at it and I was like, 'My God, do I know what I signed up for?'”
12:08 p.m.What should I wear to survive a Saskatchewan winter?
It is not uncommon for temperatures in Saskatchewan to drop to 40°C in winter. Wind chill can make the temperature even colder.
Adelah Googled the definition of wind chill, the feeling of cold on a person's skin, and realized extra layers would be necessary.
“Accessories are really important. Like the scarf, the hat, the gloves, are very, very important,” Adelah said.
Supporting newcomers in winter has become a passion for Nancy Broten, owner of Life Outside Gear Exchange in Saskatoon, and Lara Guererro, who works outdoors with the Meewasin Valley Authority.
The two created a presentation for international graduate students with instructions on how to layer properly for a cold winter day.
“We were able to show some of these important things about the moisture-wicking base and mid layers and then your shells,” Broten said. “It’s a learning curve.”
Guerror and Broten suggest a down jacket, ski pants and a toque.
“A down jacket at 35°C will simply make your life happy,” Broten said.
Both spent many hours outside being active with their own children.
“If you're a newcomer and the winters are really harsh, don't underestimate the power of getting outside for even 10, 15 or 20 minutes,” Broten said.
Guerrero and Broten have learned a few things over the years.
Make sure your kids' boot liners are removable so they can be removed to dry more quickly before going outside again, Broten said.
A down jacket at 35°C will simply make your life happy.-Nancy Broten
Other tips include using mittens that work better than gloves when you have to walk 10 or 15 minutes and buying insulated boots.
“These little things can make you feel more comfortable and at home, and that’s what we want people to experience,” Broten said.
She also recommends wearing ski goggles on colder days and always keeping a neck gaiter in your pocket so you or your children aren't left unprotected.
“There's an expression in German: There's no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothes,” Guererro said, adding that merino wool socks changed his life.
The challenge Adelah and other newcomers face is the high cost of preparing for winter in Saskatchewan.
She is grateful that the university was able to offer students a selection of used winter items.
“I didn't have to use a lot of my own funds to buy clothes. So that's what really, really helped me,” Adelah said.
Adelah was now able to work outside and learn a new skill: skating.
“I'm not that fast, but it's definitely progress. It's my first year in Saskatoon and I've learned a lot.”
FlowGood question, SaskatchewanonCBC Listenor wherever you get your podcasts.
Your burning questions about Saskatchewan, answered weekly. Nothing too big, too small or too weird. What are you wondering? Email [email protected] or fill out the form below.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatoon/good-question-winter-gear-1.7112543
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jon Stewart marks the return of The Daily Show
- How should you dress to survive a Saskatchewan winter?
- Tui investors vote to leave London Stock Exchange amid record results | Tourism
- How Google Maps will use AI to stop scammers and fake reviews in 2023
- Israel: UK punishes ‘extremist’ West Bank settlers
- UAE Erdogan turkeys meet MBZ ahead of historic visit to Egypt
- Power Up Cafe Menu and Drinks at Universal Studios Hollywood
- PHOTOS: Indiana men's tennis wins weekend at home
- Opinion: Artificial intelligence will change our relationships forever. We still have a choice.
- TUM Global News – TUM Global
- Dakota Johnson reacts to her earthquake interview that went viral: 'We live in California' (Exclusive)
- Trump files emergency appeal to Supreme Court over January 6 trial