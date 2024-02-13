NYFW Men's Day: A Day in the Life of Content Creator Luca Mornet

Get ready, because you're about to meet your new favorite in the men's luxury sphere. Luc Mornet is a 22-year-old content creator who became known for his mini-vlogs about beauty, fashion, and travel. It was his celebrity hair tutorialsHowever, it really put him on the map and led to a rapid increase in his followers.

Mornet has since conquered 600,000 subscribers on its social platformsbut it wasn't an overnight success, he started publishing in 2016 and started seeing real success in 2023, with partnerships including Paul Smith, Ralph Lauren, Sunglass Hut, Harrys, U Beauty, Ugg and more.

His journey eschewed a truly unique perspective and entered the lifestyle space. Born in France, Mornet's family moved frequently while he was growing up; over the years they resided in Ljubljana, Slovenia; Warsaw, Poland; Paris, France; Vienna, Austria; The Hague, Netherlands; Milan, Italy and Shenzhen, China. He then enrolled at FIT in New York, where he earned a degree in fashion marketing and business.

Mornet, who is now based in New York (his family still resides in Paris), speaks five languages ​​fluently, but the rights befitting a polyglot weren't the only thing the French influencer took away from his years of life in various countries around the world. world, he also discovered the fashion and beauty cultures of all these different places.

I first met Mornet through her boyfriend, Julian Polak, a longtime friend, and we hit it off quickly. So at New York Fashion Week's men's day on Friday, February 9, I knew Mornet was the perfect fit for a day in the life.

Brands such as Sivan, Terry Singh, Y.Chroma and Landeros New York presented presentations throughout the morning, but that was just the beginning for Mornet. Later in the evening, he was personally dressed for the Philip Lim show and ended his evening at the Prada Beauty party, alongside attendees including Katie Holmes, Sofia Richie Grainge, Maude Apatow, Emira DSpain and more. But before tackling Mornets NYFW, I decided to ask her opinion on my own Fashion Week ensemble.

Vest: Dior 2024 sleeveless sweater

Jacket: Pink jacket AMI Winter Collection 2023

Necklace: Louis Vuitton MNG Pearl Party Necklace

Hat: Amazon

Pants: Amiri 2023 white wide cargo pants

Shoes: White Prada loafers

Observer: Ok Luca, what is the rating of my Men's Day look, from 1 to 10?

Luc Mornet: I would give it a solid 7.5. I really love each piece on its own and I think the colors work together really well, but I think the texture of the pants already makes a difference, so the color of the jacket kind of knocks it out of the park. That said, this is definitely an outfit I plan on stealing from Andrews' closet!

Let's move on ! What is your favorite part of NYFW?

How exciting every day to get ready and wear designs curated for you from a variety of talented designers, from small to big brands. I love the energy in New York during Fashion Week, it's unmatched. Plus, I see all my friends at different shows.

What style advice would you give to any man?

It might be a little basic, but always coordinate at least two colors in your outfit to elevate it.

What advice would you give to content creators looking to grow their career?

One thing I have been told, and I respect it, is to always say yes to opportunities. Even if the brand isn't a big name like Dior or Prada, it's still good to connect with this sector of the industry because these are people who will grow with you and support you. I would also say that to become an influencer in fashion, but also in general, grab your camera and press record, and as you go about your day, the ideas will flow into your mind. The simple action of recording triggers something creative in your brain.

What do you think of Men's Day in general?

Men's Day is always a lot of fun. I love seeing new and upcoming brands. I really love the versatility of all the different designs; one brand might offer couture clothing and the other might offer outerwear.

What was your favorite brand for men's day?

I really loved the work of Landeros New York, who created what looks like a men's one-piece suit, which I've never seen before. I also really like the colors he used, especially a dark purple that reminded me of a collection Valentino did not too long ago. I'm really looking forward to taking advantage of his collection!

What did you think of the Philip Lim show?

Phillip Lim gave an excellent presentation on the theme of Intersection, which I found very well represented with drawings that, like an intersection, did not exactly match, but came together beautifully.

Prada was the last stop of the night. How did you feel about the event?

The Prada Beauty event was so much fun, not only because of all the different activations, but also because I was surrounded by all my industry friends. It was also great because I loved my outfit!

Honest review on the smell of Prada perfume. Hit or miss?

Hit! My favorite, and the one I wear and did a campaign for, is Prada Luna Rossa Ocean, which smells sexy!

What event are you most looking forward to for the rest of NYFW?

I am very excited and looking forward to the Gucci Ancora boutique event on Saturday; This should be really fun, and I heard Sabato [De Sarno, Guccis creative director] will be there. [Editor’s note: De Sarno did not, in fact, end up making an appearance.]

You're out and about all the time for Fashion Week, what's your morning routine?

There is no denying that I wake up a complete mess, with puffy eyes and messy hair. After drinking my coffee and drinking a glass of water, I shower, roll ice on my face, and start getting ready. My number one survival tip for New York Fashion Week is simple: drink water, have coffee, and eat when you have time.