Tory Burch show at New York Fashion Week features 'sublime' everyday collection





Highlights and highlights with a touch of majesty were on display Monday as Tory Burch presented her Fall/Winter 2024 collection at New York Fashion Week. Inspired by ordinary objects like a lampshade or a well-worn coat, Burch decided to redefine the form of her designs with this collection. “I started with the concept of how to make the everyday sublime,” Burch told The Associated Press in an interview after the show. She then expressed her desire to present the silhouette in a fresh and new way by using different textures and creative ways of joining seams to create a “light” feel. GISELE BUNDCHEN ADOPTS THE NO-PANTS TREND AT NYFW “I became really obsessed with the idea of ​​volume, but not heaviness.” Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser and Irina Shayk, who closed the show in a Tinsel Raffia coat, were among the models presenting the collection's 34 designs. They and the other models walked the long, narrow hallway of the New York Public Library, showing off variations of Burch's concept, including faux croc tops and skirts, and Tinsel raffia coats and dresses. “I really thought a lot about working on fabrics that create shape, whether it's through a gluing technique or seam sealing, but having the fabric be really lightweight and adhere to the body with a lot of elasticity ” said Burch. PRIKANKA CHOPRA, LENI KLUM, NAOMI CAMPBELL EMBRACE FASHION BARELY THERE: PHOTOS While many designs took Burch out of her comfort zone, the one that stood out was the hoodie with an orange lampshade skirt. Burch says the vibrancy of the colors is juxtaposed with the “beautiful neutral tones” of the collections’ palette. “I thought what was kind of interesting was how to take neutrals and create enough depth for them to resonate as a palette, and then shock them with the parrot blue and this vibrant orange. And so for me, it’s different and I was constantly trying different things,” she said. Getting creative with faux materials also played a role in the collection. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “We had a porcupine jacket that was faux fur. The leather was cotton with a finish that looked like croc, it's a cotton blend. So it's not – it wasn't leather. And then we use paper leather.” Using sustainable materials has become increasingly important to Burch, but she says there is still work to be done in the industry. “It's a multi-pronged problem that we all have to solve collectively. So here we are and we're moving in that direction. But I think it's something that we're doing (as a company), regardless of its diffusion.” Celebrity guests included AnnaSophia Robb, Natasha Lyonne and Awkwafina.

