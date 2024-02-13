Get a minimum of 50% off Rare, Harpa, Miss Chase and more, only on Amazon!





Spring is almost here, and what better way to welcome it than by brightening up your wardrobe with the timeless look of floral dresses? Amazon has a treat for you a huge 50% off a fabulous range of high quality brands like Rare, Harpa, Miss Chase, and more. Whether you're heading somewhere casual or on a chic adventure, these dresses promise to take your style up a notch. Let's dive in and explore the perfect floral ensemble for you. 1. Miss Chase Women's Multicolor Chiffon V-Neck Three-Quarter Sleeve Midi Dress Discount: 51% | Price: 1,173 | MRP: 2,395 | Rating: 3.7/5

Description: Elevate your casual look with this vibrant chiffon dress featuring a geometric pattern. Its relaxed fit and layered style ensure comfort and elegance. Main characteristics: Material: Chiffon

Length: Maxi

Occasion: Casual.

Sleeve type: long sleeves.

Pattern: Floral 2. RARE women’s dress Discount: 70% | Price: 709 | MRP: 2,399 | Rating: 4.0/5

Description: This fit and flare dress exudes sophistication with its teal hue and floral pattern. Perfect for both casual outings and special occasions. Main characteristics: Material: Georgette

Length: Maxi

Occasion: Casual.

Sleeve type: short sleeves.

Pattern: Floral 3. Miss Chase Women's Multicolor Pleated Puff Sleeve V-Neck Polyester Midi Dress Discount: 67% | Price: 999 | MRP: 2,995 | Rating: 4.5/5

Description: Make a statement with this elegant wrap dress featuring a floral pattern and puff sleeves. Ideal for parties or casual outings. Main characteristics: Material:Polyester

Length: Midi

Occasion: Athletic

Sleeve type: half sleeve

Pattern: Floral 4. Miss Chase Women’s Flare Sleeve V-Neck Floral Wrap Maxi Dress Discount: 55% | Price: 1,035 | MRP.: 2,299 | Rating: 4.2/5

Description: This long dress exudes grace with its floral pattern and flared sleeves. Perfect for parties or everyday use. Main characteristics: Material: Chiffon

Length: Maxi

Occasion: Athletic

Sleeve type: short sleeves.

Pattern: Floral 5. Harpa Women’s Polyester A-Line Maxi Dress Discount: 60% | Price: 881 | MRP.: 2,199 | Rating: 4.1/5

Description: Add a touch of elegance to your wardrobe with this floral patterned A-line maxi dress. Ideal for casual outings or daytime events. Main characteristics: Cotton

Length: standard length

Occasion: Casual.

Sleeve type: short sleeves.

Pattern: Floral 6. RARE Casual Midi Dress for Women Discount: 60% | Price: 840 | MRP: 2,099 | Rating: 4.0/5

Description: Snuggle up in style with this comfortable midi dress featuring a floral pattern. It's your must-have for everyday use or casual outings. Main characteristics: Material:Polyester

Length: Maxi

Occasion: Casual.

Sleeve type: short sleeves.

Pattern: Floral 7. Miss Chase Floral Print Relaxed Fit V Neck 3/4 Sleeve Maxi Dress for Women Discount: 59% | Price: 1,312 | MRP: 3,199 | Rating: 3.6/5

Description: This casual maxi dress features a floral print and relaxed fit, providing you with style and comfort. Perfect for everything from casual hangouts to late night parties. Main characteristics: Material: Georgette

Length: Maxi

Occasion: Casual.

Sleeve type: 3/4 sleeve

Pattern: Floral 8. VERO MODA Women’s Knee-Length Viscose A-Line Dress Discount: 70% | Price: 750 | MRP: 2,499 | Rating: 3.3/5

Description: Slip on this knee-length A-line beauty from VERO MODA, featuring a charming floral print. It's your go-to for casual outings, offering both comfort and style. Main characteristics: Printed pattern

V-neck design

Short sleeves

Fabric: Viscose 9. Miss Chase Women's Ruched Chiffon V-Neck Bishop Sleeve Maxi Dress Discount: 53% | Price: 1,995 | MRP: 4,245 | Rating: 3.8/5

Description: Get a dose of elegance with this chic chiffon maxi dress featuring a V-neck, bishop sleeves and a flattering floral print. Perfect for chic evenings. Main characteristics: All-over floral print

Full sleeves

Relaxed fit

Fabric: Chiffon 10. RARE Women's Polyester Fit and Flare Maxi Casual Dress Discount: 62% | Price: 949 | MRP.: 2,499 | Rating: 3.7/5

Description: Embrace the floral trend with this fit and flare maxi dress from RARE. Its sweetheart neckline and short sleeves offer a flattering silhouette for a variety of casual occasions. Main characteristics: Floral pattern

My darling's neck

Short sleeves

Fabric: Polyester 11. Harpa dress for women Discount: 63% | Price: 991 | MRP: 2,699 | Rating: 3.4/5

Description: This trapeze dress from Harpa exudes elegance with its high collar and long sleeves. Made from polyester, it offers both style and comfort, making it a versatile addition to your wardrobe. Main characteristics: Plain pattern

Stand-up collar model

Long sleeves

Fabric: Polyester 12. Miss Chase Women's 3/4 Sleeve Sweetheart Neck Fit and Flare Maxi Dress with Pockets Discount: 62% | Price: 1,299 | MRP.: 3,395 | Rating: 4.5/5

Description: Look chic and effortless in this fit and flare maxi dress from Miss Chase. Featuring a sweetheart neckline, 3/4 sleeves and two side pockets, it offers both style and functionality. Main characteristics: Self-designed floral template

Darling neck

3/4 sleeves

Fabric: Georgette 13. ET Women's dress Discount: 75% | Price: 875 | MRP.: 3,499 | Rating: N / A

Description: Step out in style with this shift dress from AND. With its floral pattern and 3/4 sleeves, it will be perfect for a party or an evening. Made of polyester, it offers both comfort and sophistication. Main characteristics: Loose

Floral pattern

3/4 sleeves

Fabric: Polyester Final Thoughts Find your signature style with Amazon's exclusive offer on floral dresses. Choose from chic midi dresses or elegant maxi dresses, there's something for every fashionista. With discounts of at least 50% off top brands like Rare, Harpa, Miss Chase and more, it's the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe. Don't miss these irresistible offers head over to Amazon today and bag your favorites before they're gone!

