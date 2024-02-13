10 Best Slippers for Sweaty Feet 2024, Reviewed by Our Editor





There's nothing like slipping into cozy slippers at the end of a long day. But if overheating is a problem for you, the best slippers for sweaty feet provide cool comfort. After researching the options, our first choice is DLs adjustable slipperswhich are absorbent terry cloth and can be tightened for a custom fit. RockDoves Memory Foam Slipper is the best affordable option, with a breathable waffle knit design and for cold days, LLBeans Wicked Good Slippers are lined with sheepskin which naturally wicks away perspiration. The best slippers for sweaty feet combine moisture-wicking materials with ventilated designs. ILLUSTRATION: FORBES / PHOTO: RETAILERS The key when shopping for any type of breathable slipper is to look for an open-toe or open-back model made with natural fibers that provide temperature regulation benefits. Ahead, all the best slippers for sweaty feet that we highly recommend based on our review. Our teams' top picks, at a glance Shop All the Best Slippers for Sweaty Feet With an open toe and back, the DL adjustable slippers provide plenty of room for your feet to breathe. They can be tightened or loosened with a simple adjustable strap, and reviewers love their soft comfort and absorbent terrycloth footbed. However, some note quality issues after prolonged wear, so you may need to upgrade to a more expensive choice if you're tough and tough on your slippers. For an ultra-comfortable option at a great price, the RockDoves Memory Foam Slipper conforms to the shape of your foot and stays in place with a heel-hugging collar. It features a three-layer insole for ergonomic support and the breathable waffle knit upper keeps things airy, avoiding that sweaty, clammy feeling. The durable rubber sole also provides slip-resistant protection if you need to go out for a quick run. For an option that supports you all day and touts the breathable benefits of a mesh upper and an open toe and heel, we like the LongBays ​​Slide Slippers. The memory foam insole conforms to the unique shape of your foot, and a multi-layered EVA insole absorbs shock as you walk. There is also a slightly raised edge that prevents your foot from slipping. Reviewers note that this pair runs large, so consider sizing down. In cold weather, consider a slipper lined with sheepskin, which naturally regulates temperature and wicks away moisture. LLBeans' best-seller is made in Maine with a suede upper and the ultra-soft Australian sheepskin lining keeps your feet cool and sweat-free. This unisex pick also scored high in our tested guide to the best slippers for women. Read our in-depth review here. For a stylish leather pair that will last, OluKais Mua' Ili combines the sweat-wicking benefits of shearling with the lightness of an open-back style. With sneaker-like arch support and a grippy rubber outsole, you can wear these slippers outside the house too. In addition to offering a one-year warranty, free shipping, and free exchanges, OluKai also donates a portion of its profits to the Ama OluKai Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Hawaii's cultural heritage . If you're prone to plantar fasciitis or other painful foot conditions, you'll need a slipper that provides ample arch support. In addition to the breathable knitted mesh upper and moisture-wicking velor lining, the Walk Heros mesh slippers also feature a wide toe box for much-needed breathing room, as well as a designer footbed anatomical and a heel that helps reduce pain. With a sophisticated yet relaxed vibe, the Mulos recycled wool slippers are a luxury choice that offers freshness and comfort. This pair is lined with plush shearling and trimmed with suede to keep your feet warm without overheating. If the look is too minimalist for your style, we also like this version with a sheepskin upper. Haflinger Haflinger GZ Classic Grizzly Clog Wool is another natural fiber with breathable benefits, and this easy-on clog from German heritage brand Haflinger is expertly made. The virgin wool felt upper keeps you cool during the summer months while the ergonomic design of the cork and latex insole conforms to the shape of your feet, providing postural support for all-day wear. throughout the day. Thanks to a rubber outsole with a slight rocker heel, you can also wear them comfortably outdoors. Zappos Acorn Spa Slide Slippers If wool, leather, or sheepskin seems too heavy for a slipper, a soft terry cloth option might be a good alternative. This pick from Acorn offers a spa-like experience by wrapping your foot in absorbent terry cloth while the open-toe style prevents overheating and sweating. Featuring an EVA and memory foam insole, these lightweight slippers conform to your feet and feature adjustable straps for foot stabilization and comfort. Bonus: If they start to look a little flat, you can toss them in the wash (and dryer) to freshen up the suds. Amazon Dearfoams Brendan Memory Foam Indoor Shoe Sometimes you just need a slipper that actually does double duty and can easily transition to an outdoor shoe. Dearfoams memory foam slippers feature sweat-wicking technology to absorb moisture and a cloud-shaped memory foam insole for comfortable support. The molded rubber outsole is lined with a durable tread pattern for outdoor wear, and as an added bonus, this pair also comes in a size large to give you more room to breathe. Why trust Forbes Verified At Forbes Vetted, we have extensive experience reviewing all types of shoes, from the best sneakers to work boots to travel shoes. Our fashion team is made up of discerning, shoe-obsessed writers and editors, constantly on the hunt for the best shoes on the market. We personally test many types of shoes and critically evaluate all of our recommendations for quality, special features, comfort and value. In addition to interviewing experts and designers, we also spend hours researching, reading hundreds of reviews online, and reviewing products so you don't have to. Our goal is to help you make smart, informed purchasing decisions, and to ensure our reviews are accurate and informative, we frequently update and re-evaluate our guides. This story was last updated in February 2024. More Stories of Shoes to Buy

