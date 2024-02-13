Fashion
FAUs Fashion Forward celebrates 10th anniversary with fashion show – UNIVERSITY PRESS
FAU's Fashion Forward, a student-run organization dedicated to fashion enthusiasts, hosted a show at Live Oak Pavilion on Monday. The event embraced all facets of the fashion industry, including modeling, styling and photography.
The fashion show lasted from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and included a dynamic runway show featuring seven student models affiliated with Fashion Forward. Fashion Forward collaborated with the Student Governments Program Board, a student-led organization committed to providing free, fun, and quality events at FAU. Alexa Gustin, associate director of Program Boards who helped organize the event, reported that 33 people attended the event.
We really enjoyed encouraging people to unleash their inner fierceness, said Kiki Johnson, FAU business major and president of Fashion Forward. Our motto is edgy and fierce, which is why we truly want everyone to be the best version of themselves every time they walk the runway.
The theme of this show was New York Fashion Weekand the models had the autonomy to create their own routine and choose a song to model to.
According to board members, each model wore outfits from their own wardrobe that would represent what a New York Fashion Week spectator would wear.
[The board members] Exploring creative freedom, and they are always listening to what we have to say and what we want to do, said Josh McGee, an accounting junior at FAU. It was a cool event and it was nice to interact with the crowd.
During his freshman year of college, McGee attended a Fashion Forward show with his friends and wanted to be a part of the experience. He enrolled the following year and has been actively participating in shows ever since.
The main thing I love about fashion shows, besides the images that come out of them, is simply the feelings you get before the show. It's not nervousness but rather excitement, McGee said. You can see what everyone is offering. It's been really fun so far.
Fashion Forward members randomly selected audience members to participate in the runway lesson. These selected individuals strutted down the red carpet to the music, striking a pose at the end. FAU marketing and finance manager Nyeejah Ricketts, who attended a few Fashion Forward shows this year, was one of the spectators selected to become a model.
[Fashion Forward is] really good at interacting with the crowd and just getting people out of their comfort zone,” Ricketts said. They're really good at making us feel confident, in a way that is one of the main things I love about Fashion Forward.
Models showcase their style on runway shows, selecting outfits from their wardrobe and doing their own hair and makeup. For the club's monthly photo shoots, models typically borrow outfits from the Fashion Forward Closet, a space dedicated to club members, alumni and models to donate clothes they no longer wear.
Usually, many models are multi-talented, said Afrianey Charelus, FAU psychology junior and Fashion Forwards fashion liaison. So before the shows, everyone helps each other, whether it's with hair or makeup.
Charelus gives sartorial advice to the models and sets the themes for each of the club's fashion shows. She approves all the outfits before they go on the runway.
One thing we definitely encourage within the organization is individuality, Johnson said. No two models are the same as the last, and we really love seeing how these models bring these themes to their own personal style and continue to show off and show off.
The number and range of models on the catwalk varies for each show.
When we hold our own shows, we make sure that all of our models are able to walk at least two to three times, so they have the opportunity to show off their talents and what they have learned throughout the semester within our organization,” Johnson said.
It was one of their smaller events, according to Johnson and Charelus. However, the club is preparing for its annual special segment performance in collaboration with FAU. Progressive Black Men Inc.. (PBM) at the Wimberly Library on February 16. This upcoming show will feature the majority of Fashion Forward members on the catwalk.
The club has about 60 members, according to Elaine Vales, FAU junior social worker and Fashion Forward social media director. Fashion Forward holds club meetings every Tuesday and Thursday from 7-9 p.m., usually in the student union, but the meeting location may vary.
Fashion Forward has been around for ten years now, Johnson said. This is our decade in the making, so we really want to make a big statement this year, and we definitely have a lot of good things planned.
Laurie Mermet is an editor for University Press. For more information on this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM laurie.mmt on Instagram.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.upressonline.com/2024/02/faus-fashion-forward-celebrates-10th-year-anniversary-with-fashion-show/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Madame Web' Actress Isabela Merced Talks Spider-Women, Comic Books and Her Grandma
- Four Iowa football players receive invitations to the 2024 NFL Combine
- FAUs Fashion Forward celebrates 10th anniversary with fashion show – UNIVERSITY PRESS
- OpenAI gives ChatGPT memory
- Imran Khan wants government to be led by his party and PPP to support PML-N
- US inflation, more stubborn than expected, fell slightly to 3.1% in January
- Bollywood Roundup: Sana Sayyad, Yami Gautam, Deepika Padukone and more…
- The hijacked pilot was held hostage for a year before being released
- Watch: The moment the earthquake struck California – CTV News
- The stock market looks a lot like it did before the dot-com crashes and 2008, according to a leading economist.
- Experience Pragyan '24 Fusion of technology innovation and entertainment
- Why Jon Stewart's 'The Daily Show' Return Was What We Needed