Experts reveal why women's jean sizes are different from men's





Pull a collection of jeans out of any woman's closet and you'll likely find a range of sizes that all fit the same. For what ? That was the question on a Long Island resident's mind when she asked her 10,000 TikTok followers why men's pants are categorized by two size numbers, height and length. the crotch, while those of women have “a number that corresponds to absolutely nothing”. “Why do I have 3 different sizes of jeans in my closet that all fit me perfectly???” the content creator, Jess Jaeger, wrote in the caption of her viral TikTok clip. And it seems she's not alone in her perplexity. Hundreds of commenters lamented the drastic variation in women's jean sizes. “My pants range from size 00 to 8,” one person wrote.





“Why do I have 3 different sizes of jeans in my closet that all fit me perfectly???” wrote content creator Jess Jaeger in the caption of her viral TikTok clip. TikTok/@therapeutic.nutritionist “And they’re never the same in different stores!” A 14 in one store might be a 12 in another store!! growls another. “There’s no consistency either, how am I a size 26 and a size 30 at the same time,” someone else complained. The phenomenon could be attributed to “vanity sizing”: the number on the label is a size or two smaller than what you would actually wear, which is supposed to boost the customer's self-esteem.





The size of the vanity may cause a difference in actual waist measurement. [which] can vary by half an inch or more,” said menswear expert and author Joseph Pastrana. Getty Images “What's happened over time is (brands) have evolved in their sizes to represent who they think their core customer is,” said Jessica Murphy, co-founder of the platform. purchase True Fit. “Today.” “That’s why we have so much inconsistency.” If you have a brand that caters to a 60-year-old customer, their average size will be representative of their demographic,” she added. “If you compare that with a brand serving a tween or teen customer base, their average size will be very different.” The size of the vanity may cause a difference in the actual waist measurement, [which] can vary by half an inch or more,” menswear expert and author Joseph Pastrana told the Daily Mail this week.





For men's pants, size is measured by the ratio of inseam to waist measurement, although the way this is calculated has been “lost over time”. Getty Images Overall, sizing is “complicated,” he said. For men's pants, size is measured by the ratio of inseam to waist measurement, although the way this is calculated has been “lost over time”. “To make matters worse, over the years they have adjusted the meaning of that number between a half-inch and an inch-and-a-half difference,” Pastrana said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/02/13/lifestyle/experts-reveal-why-womens-jeans-sizes-are-different-from-mens/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos