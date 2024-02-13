Fashion
The best street style looks from New York Fashion Week
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Despite the cold weather and winter storm, New York Fashion Week officially kicked off with plenty of street style looks. And we were just getting started.
Below are some of the best outfits Christina Fragkou captured outside of the runway.
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Journalist and editor White.
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Martini fashion editor.
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Digital creator Edme.
@angel_edme
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Digital creator Shaban.
@sincerement_summar
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Harris-Pringle, fashion editor.
@laniya._
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Fashion director Carma wore a Simone Rocha coat, Tibi pants, a Rag & Bone shirt, a Marques Almeida corset, Miu Miu loafers, Loewe glasses and a Céline bag.
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Model and host Saber.
@anaasaber
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Yaeger, fashion editor.
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Fashion Director Allen.
@GOOD._
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Designer Vrckovnik.
@linmic
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Writer and creative consultant Bateman wore a vintage feather bolero; a Miu Miu dress, sunglasses and a bag; a Simone Rocha headdress; a Prada necklace; and Dollchunk rings.
@kristenvbateman
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
King wore a Prada dress and coat, Saint Art pants, Miu Miu hat and Loewe shoes.
@chloe4dayz
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Stylist Karefa-Johnson.
@gabriellak_j
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Elsesser model.
@palomija
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Model and artist Emhoff.
@ellaemhoff
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Writer, editor and brand consultant Madden wore an Aritzia coat, Pixie Market dress, Tibi skirt, Céline bag, Miista boots, Maryam Nassir Zadeh scrunchie and Dorsey and Foundrae necklaces.
@aemiliafay
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Model and content creator Renee wore an AWAKE Mode ensemble, Simkhai bag, Jacquemus earrings, H&M shoes and Longchamp sunglasses.
@gezellerenee
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Caruso, a freelance writer and editorial strategist, wore a Tibi blazer, Loewe button-down shirt, vintage skirt, Marge Sherwood bag, Charles + Keith shoes and Comme Si socks.
@laurencaruso_
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Artist Douglas wore a full Balenciaga.
@elizad0uglas
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Natarajan model.
@anugrahanatarajan
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Actress and artist Kirke wore a full Eckhaus Latta.
@jemima_jo_kirke
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Model Selah wore an Eckhaus Latta complete with a Charlotte Knowles skirt and her own jewelry.
@selah
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Stylist Badiyi wore a Tove coat, Prada pants, Aeyde boots, Agmes earrings, vintage gloves and a Jil Sander bag.
@alexisbadiyi
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Stylist Akinyode wore a Renaissance jacket and skirt, Vaquera hoodie and leggings, 6397 cardigan, Max Mara sunglasses, Chanel bag and shoes from The Row.
@thetrillestb
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Digital designer Coscarelli wore a vintage Perry Ellis coat, Filippa K jeans, Everlane sweater, Mango shoes and an Acne Studios bag.
@alyssainthecity
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Nordhoff model.
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Model Fawole wore a Rohe coat, Andamane pants, a Dries Van Noten shirt, a Victoria Beckham turtleneck and belt and Margiela shoes.
@victoriafawole_
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Actor and model Menuez wore Eckhaus Latta.
@hi_its_bobbi
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Model Fitzpatrick wore an &Other Stories coat, cashmere scarf, Urban Outfitters shorts and LK Bennett shoes.
@celestefitzpatrick
