The best street style looks from New York Fashion Week





Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Despite the cold weather and winter storm, New York Fashion Week officially kicked off with plenty of street style looks. And we were just getting started. Below are some of the best outfits Christina Fragkou captured outside of the runway. Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Journalist and editor White. Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Martini fashion editor. Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Digital creator Edme.

@angel_edme Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Digital creator Shaban.

@sincerement_summar Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Harris-Pringle, fashion editor.

@laniya._ Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Fashion director Carma wore a Simone Rocha coat, Tibi pants, a Rag & Bone shirt, a Marques Almeida corset, Miu Miu loafers, Loewe glasses and a Céline bag. Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Model and host Saber.

@anaasaber Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Yaeger, fashion editor. Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Fashion Director Allen.

@GOOD._ Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Designer Vrckovnik.

@linmic Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Writer and creative consultant Bateman wore a vintage feather bolero; a Miu Miu dress, sunglasses and a bag; a Simone Rocha headdress; a Prada necklace; and Dollchunk rings.

@kristenvbateman Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou King wore a Prada dress and coat, Saint Art pants, Miu Miu hat and Loewe shoes.

@chloe4dayz Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Stylist Karefa-Johnson.

@gabriellak_j Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Elsesser model.

@palomija Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Model and artist Emhoff.

@ellaemhoff Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Writer, editor and brand consultant Madden wore an Aritzia coat, Pixie Market dress, Tibi skirt, Céline bag, Miista boots, Maryam Nassir Zadeh scrunchie and Dorsey and Foundrae necklaces.

@aemiliafay Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Model and content creator Renee wore an AWAKE Mode ensemble, Simkhai bag, Jacquemus earrings, H&M shoes and Longchamp sunglasses.

@gezellerenee Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Caruso, a freelance writer and editorial strategist, wore a Tibi blazer, Loewe button-down shirt, vintage skirt, Marge Sherwood bag, Charles + Keith shoes and Comme Si socks.

@laurencaruso_ Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Artist Douglas wore a full Balenciaga.

@elizad0uglas Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Natarajan model.

@anugrahanatarajan Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Actress and artist Kirke wore a full Eckhaus Latta.

@jemima_jo_kirke Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Model Selah wore an Eckhaus Latta complete with a Charlotte Knowles skirt and her own jewelry.

@selah Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Stylist Badiyi wore a Tove coat, Prada pants, Aeyde boots, Agmes earrings, vintage gloves and a Jil Sander bag.

@alexisbadiyi Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Stylist Akinyode wore a Renaissance jacket and skirt, Vaquera hoodie and leggings, 6397 cardigan, Max Mara sunglasses, Chanel bag and shoes from The Row.

@thetrillestb Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Digital designer Coscarelli wore a vintage Perry Ellis coat, Filippa K jeans, Everlane sweater, Mango shoes and an Acne Studios bag.

@alyssainthecity Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Nordhoff model. Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Model Fawole wore a Rohe coat, Andamane pants, a Dries Van Noten shirt, a Victoria Beckham turtleneck and belt and Margiela shoes.

@victoriafawole_ Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Actor and model Menuez wore Eckhaus Latta.

@hi_its_bobbi Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Model Fitzpatrick wore an &Other Stories coat, cashmere scarf, Urban Outfitters shorts and LK Bennett shoes.

@celestefitzpatrick

