Fashion
I'm swooning over spring's transitional fashion goals
Although I'm officially ready for warmer weather, I often struggle with putting an outfit together during transitional seasons. If you're also ready to organize your winter wardrobe but are struggling to find lightweight, layerable pieces for spring, you're in luck.
Target a new selection spring clothing is full of versatile pieces that make dressing for a new season easy, and prices start at just $8. While browsing the new window, I found colorful denim vests, linen pants, pastel blazers, and more versatile pieces to wear now until summer. Below, I've rounded up everything I look at to make sure my wardrobe is ready for the inevitable and unpredictable weather this time of year.
Best Transitional Spring Pieces to Shop at Target
- Universal Thread 90s Mid-Rise Baggy Jeans$36
- Universal Thread Denim Vest$30
- Wild Fable Long Sleeve Seamless Shirt$16
- Wild Fable High-Waisted Parachute Toggle Pants$30
- Wild Fable Utility Cargo Cropped Bomber Jacket$38
- Universal Thread Wide Leg Denim Cargo Pants$36
- A New Day Short-Sleeve Crepe Midi Dress$35
- Universal Thread denim cargo jacket$40
- A New Day high-rise pleated-front linen straight pants$32
- A New Day spring blazer$38
- Universal Thread long denim skirt$36
- A New Day Slim Fit Ribbed Mock Neck Tank Top$8
A New Day spring blazer
I love black or brown blazers to layer in fall and winter, but as soon as the sun comes out, I find myself ready to throw on lighter, more colorful pieces. That is why this jacket, which comes in light green and pink, immediately caught my eye. The oversized fit allows for layering with lighter or heavier tops underneath, and the lightweight material makes it a versatile option for a warmer spring day. At $38, this blazer will be a staple piece in your wardrobe, especially when paired with the matching pants.
A New Day Slim Fit Ribbed Mock Neck Tank Top
A simple, flattering tank top is a wardrobe staple, and this version for $8 comes in dozens of color options so you can stock up on shades for any occasion or outfit. The high-neck style is a flattering silhouette, and shoppers say this tank is thick enough to wear alone while also being great for layering. Another shopper said the high collar keeps them warm in the winter while adding that the lightweight fabric is still quite cool in the summer.
Universal Thread Denim Vest
A denim vest which can be worn alone or layered over a long sleeve shirt is a spring must-have item. This option from Target comes in light pink, a medium wash, and a blue stripe pattern and comes in sizes ranging from XS to 4X. It can be worn in many ways and the color options will easily brighten up your wardrobe for spring.
Keep scrolling for more spring-ready outfits from Targeting a new collection.
Universal Thread 90s Mid-Rise Baggy Jeans
Universal Thread Wide Leg Denim Cargo Pants
Universal Thread denim cargo jacket
