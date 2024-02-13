Daily & LAGOS Men's Launch Celebration & NYFW Dinner at Ambra





ten Landing! Last night, The Daily and LAGOS came together for an intimate dinner during NYFW to celebrate the launch of LAGOS for Men. The celebration took place at Ambra in the West Village, a bustling new Italian restaurant from restaurateur Andrea Ienna and celebrity chef John DeLucie. The event was hosted by New York Giants superstar and DIALLO co-founder Tyrod Taylor, who was (literally) just back in town after Sunday's Super Bowl events in Las Vegas. The evening hosted a remarkable team of male tastemakers from the worlds of fashion, sports, entertainment and media, all of whom came together for cocktails and wine courtesy of Southbound Tequila, Prairie Organic Vodka and Mazzei chianti. Guests included Alan Cumming, Miles Richie, Alex Lundqvist, Teddy van Ronson, Ryan Cooper, Patrick Janelle, Marcel Floruss, Justin Livingston, Igee Okafor, Dusty Lachowicz, Drew Jessup, Peter Som, Marcus Teo, Andrew Matarazzo, Josh McGregor, Isha Blaaker. , Kevin Huynh, Jonathan Borge, Rashad Minnick, Hunter Kohl, Sam Vartholomeos, Skye Aurelia, Beca Michie, Tyshon Lawrence, Rashad Minnick, Jonathan Cheban, Alex Schlab, Anthony Urbano, Brian Guducci, Chris Rovzar, Devin Kasparian, Jon Kaiser, Ivey Childers and Jennifer Cooper, among others. The LAGOS team, Amanda Willinger, Jamie Harris, Lauren Maxwell and Mariam Eleskandarani, were also on hand to introduce the brand to the chic audience. Throughout the evening, guests were given a glimpse into the years of creating the collection. The line, titled Anthem, recently launched exclusively with Bloomingdales and on LAGOS.com with prices ranging from $150 to $6,250. Designed for the modern man, Anthem includes styles in sterling silver, 18k gold and ceramic. That evening, Tyrod Taylor and Alan Cumming both wore looks from the collection. After a lively cocktail reception, guests sat down to an incredible meal from DeLucie, who came in on her day off to work her magic. The meal started with veal meatballs, homemade focaccia, lacinato cabbage caesar and marghertia pizza and was followed by Paccheri cacio pepe, rigatoni alla norma, brick fresh lemon chicken with sides of steak fries, broccoli rabe and sautéed spinach. A giant good time! Browse images from the night! Images: Caroline Fiss Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us onFacebookAndInstagramto stay informed of all the latest fashion newsand juicy industry gossip.

