Kelly Clarkson looks slim in a black leather dress during an interview with Isla Fisher

Kelly Clarkson donned a pretty black leather dress as she welcomed Isla Fisher, 48, and Brothers Sun stars Justin Chien, 26, and Sam Song Li, 28, to her talk show on Tuesday.

The Stronger singer, 41, wore a button-front midi dress featuring a cinched waist, collar and short sleeves that perfectly showed off her new slim figure following her 40-pound weight loss .

Kelly, who oozed old Hollywood glamor at the Grammys, wore her hair in a ponytail with her bangs falling across her forehead and accessorized with earrings and a big smile.

The From Justin And Kelly star celebrated Galentine's Day with Confessions Of A Shopaholic star Fisher.

Isla wore a lovely black and white printed dress with an embellished round neckline, short sleeves and a ruffled ruffle at the hem.

Kelly Clarkson donned a pretty black leather dress as she hosted Isla Fisher, 48, on her talk show on Tuesday.

The Stronger singer, 41, wore a button-front midi dress featuring a cinched waist, collar and short sleeves. Seen with Brothers Sun stars Justin Chien, 26, and Sam Song Li, 28

Over the weekend, Kelly wore a special Super Bowl LVIII puffer jacket designed by Kristin Juszczyk who guessed Taylor Swift's measurements when making the singer's Karma coat.

The wife of 49ers player Kyle Juszczyk, who recently signed a licensing deal with the NFL after Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Lautner wore her custom coats.

The mother of two wrapped up her popular Las Vegas residency on Feb. 10 and celebrated the NFL championship game despite her favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys, not making it to the big game.

“Thanks to @kristinjuszczyk for this superb cardigan! » Clarkson wrote on Instagram.

“I wore it all weekend during my shows in Vegas! It's so cozy and I love all your designs, lots of love! Since my Cowboys didn't make it, let's move on to the 49ers! »

Last month, Kelly shared two of the secrets to her incredible weight loss.

She moved her talk show from Los Angeles to New York for the current season and revealed in a People cover story that she walks everywhere now in her new home.

She told the publication that she loves walking around her neighborhood and that climbing stairs is great for her waistline.

Clarkson is also taking her children River Rose, nine, and son Remington Alexander, seven – her father is her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock who owes her $2.6 million with her.

“We walk the dogs several times at the park. We'll go get ice cream because my daughter is going to wear me out. We’ll go make slime and we’ll go to the museum,” she said.

Over the weekend, Kelly wore a special Super Bowl LVIII down jacket designed by Kristin Juszczyk who guessed Taylor Swift's measurements while making the singer's Karma coat.

The American Idol alum looked slim and elegant in a white dress at the Grammy Awards

Kelly revealed she lost 40 pounds by walking more – thanks to her move to New York – and eating a healthier diet; seen on the left in November and on the right in March

“Walking around town is a real workout. And I'm really into infrared saunas at the moment. And I just had a cold because everyone was wearing me out,” Kelly added.

The Voice star also revealed she decided to listen to her doctor, following advice to cut carbs and eat a high-protein diet.

“I eat a healthy mix. I lost weight because I listened to my doctor for a few years, but I didn't,” the talk show host explained.

“And 90 percent of the time, I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway.” I'm a Texas girl so I like meat sorry vegetarians of the world!'