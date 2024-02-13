Fashion
Kelly Clarkson looks slim in a black leather dress during an interview with Isla Fisher
Kelly Clarkson donned a pretty black leather dress as she welcomed Isla Fisher, 48, and Brothers Sun stars Justin Chien, 26, and Sam Song Li, 28, to her talk show on Tuesday.
The Stronger singer, 41, wore a button-front midi dress featuring a cinched waist, collar and short sleeves that perfectly showed off her new slim figure following her 40-pound weight loss .
Kelly, who oozed old Hollywood glamor at the Grammys, wore her hair in a ponytail with her bangs falling across her forehead and accessorized with earrings and a big smile.
The From Justin And Kelly star celebrated Galentine's Day with Confessions Of A Shopaholic star Fisher.
Isla wore a lovely black and white printed dress with an embellished round neckline, short sleeves and a ruffled ruffle at the hem.
Kelly Clarkson donned a pretty black leather dress as she hosted Isla Fisher, 48, on her talk show on Tuesday.
The Stronger singer, 41, wore a button-front midi dress featuring a cinched waist, collar and short sleeves. Seen with Brothers Sun stars Justin Chien, 26, and Sam Song Li, 28
Over the weekend, Kelly wore a special Super Bowl LVIII puffer jacket designed by Kristin Juszczyk who guessed Taylor Swift's measurements when making the singer's Karma coat.
The wife of 49ers player Kyle Juszczyk, who recently signed a licensing deal with the NFL after Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Lautner wore her custom coats.
The mother of two wrapped up her popular Las Vegas residency on Feb. 10 and celebrated the NFL championship game despite her favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys, not making it to the big game.
“Thanks to @kristinjuszczyk for this superb cardigan! » Clarkson wrote on Instagram.
“I wore it all weekend during my shows in Vegas! It's so cozy and I love all your designs, lots of love! Since my Cowboys didn't make it, let's move on to the 49ers! »
Last month, Kelly shared two of the secrets to her incredible weight loss.
She moved her talk show from Los Angeles to New York for the current season and revealed in a People cover story that she walks everywhere now in her new home.
She told the publication that she loves walking around her neighborhood and that climbing stairs is great for her waistline.
Clarkson is also taking her children River Rose, nine, and son Remington Alexander, seven – her father is her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock who owes her $2.6 million with her.
“We walk the dogs several times at the park. We'll go get ice cream because my daughter is going to wear me out. We’ll go make slime and we’ll go to the museum,” she said.
Over the weekend, Kelly wore a special Super Bowl LVIII down jacket designed by Kristin Juszczyk who guessed Taylor Swift's measurements while making the singer's Karma coat.
The American Idol alum looked slim and elegant in a white dress at the Grammy Awards
Kelly revealed she lost 40 pounds by walking more – thanks to her move to New York – and eating a healthier diet; seen on the left in November and on the right in March
“Walking around town is a real workout. And I'm really into infrared saunas at the moment. And I just had a cold because everyone was wearing me out,” Kelly added.
The Voice star also revealed she decided to listen to her doctor, following advice to cut carbs and eat a high-protein diet.
“I eat a healthy mix. I lost weight because I listened to my doctor for a few years, but I didn't,” the talk show host explained.
“And 90 percent of the time, I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway.” I'm a Texas girl so I like meat sorry vegetarians of the world!'
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-13079743/Kelly-Clarkson-looks-slim-black-leather-dress.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US inflation slows less than expected
- Disneyland artists will unionize thanks to actors' capital
- Kelly Clarkson looks slim in a black leather dress during an interview with Isla Fisher
- Cloud photos are now available in the Android photo picker
- My batting is always based on conditions: Cheteshwar Pujara | Cricket
- Bollywood Romantic Movies to Watch on Valentine's Day 2024: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
- The decline in the stock market due to higher inflation presents a buying opportunity. here's why
- How Donald Trump's re-election would threaten NATO's Article 5
- Turkey's Erdogan set to make first visit to Egypt in more than a decade – World
- Wednesday briefing: Indonesia votes today
- #14 WLAX Unanimous selection to repeat as Ivy League champions
- Tiger Woods Sparks Fashion World's Opinion After Unveiling His Sun Day Red Clothing Line