Vogue at Mu & BlackMindz Leads Discussion on Mental Health – Marquette Wire

To start the spring semester, Vogue at MU And BlackMindz hosted an open discussion on the importance of mental health and its role in fashion atthe Arrupe Center for Community Service and Social Responsibility.

Black Mindz is a relatively new organization that aims to provide a space for students of color to discuss the importance of mental health, and Vogue at MU is a Marquette organization that highlights the importance of fashion in self-expression .

Together, these two groups hosted a discussion to connect the uniqueness of fashion and how it influences who you are and how you perceive yourself.

Jasmine Scott, president of Black Mindz, said the event's discussion, “Tapping in to You,” revolved around being unique and having confidence in yourself. Scott said feeling good about fashion can be correlated with mental health.

The first half of the event included discussions and community building, followed by a presentation on fashion and mental health.and ending with an activity where participants created their logo.

“Black Mindz originally had this idea, and then we decided, 'hey, this would be really good for fashion, because fashion is a really big part of our culture,'” Scott said. “So why not put two and two together since we know each other very well.”

The conversation about mental health began with a discussion about how the members of Black Mindz were feeling.passions, such as feelings of isolation, inability to express oneself and imposter syndrome.1 out of 5 adults suffer from mental health disorders.

Scott said they research the topics they discuss in order to effectively provide useful information and skills.

Aniya White, head of Vogue publicity at MU, said the event crossed the bridge between fashion and mental health.

“One of my main mottos is ifyou look good, you feel good. It's not even about how others perceive you, but how you view yourself. It shouldn’t matter what other people say about you,” White said.

Scott said that being unique is an important part of being yourself and that your self-esteem strengthens your self-perception. She said a big part of the event is connecting with new people.

“I think fashion is a very expressive thing if you know what you're supposed to do,” White said.

White said mental health is reflected in clothing and body posture, such as how you walk into a room and the confidence you bring into it.

“I think it's something that everyone should know if it's something that you like or if people buy other things that people wear in terms of fashion and you take that into yourself and you make it your own.. IIt’s all about individuality and coming together,” White said.

White said fashion is something that affects us since it's something we do every day and represents our self-esteem since it's the first thing people see when they see you.

In the future, Scott said they are collaborating with the Alpha Phi Alpha Incorporated fraternity, where they will make gift baskets. Scott said they want to get their name out there and collaborate more with other organizations on campus.

As a relatively new club, this is Vogue at MU's first collaboration., and they hope to gain a group of people who are really interested and want to get involved. White said they hope to get involved with other groups such as the LGBTQ+ Resource Center.

This story was written by Trinity Zapotocky. She can be reached at [email protected]