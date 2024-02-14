The fashion and management missteps that left Express clinging to its solvency

(Bloomberg) — Fashion retailer Express Inc. is quickly running out of money and time.

Riddled with nearly $300 million in debt, the company has for weeks been in talks with creditors about ways to reduce what it owes. With little to show for it so far, creditors are growing nervous and considering whether to push the company into bankruptcy, according to people with knowledge of the discussions, who asked not to be named. identified because the talks are evolving. Its shares fell 40% Tuesday to $2.26.

The saga caps the stunning about-face of a chain that has been a mall staple for four decades and has thousands of employees in its stores across the country. Less than a decade ago, it was still able to set the fashion agenda among Millennials, and its stock price even rebounded after the country emerged from the pandemic.

But Express struggled to keep pace with the times and occupied an increasingly untenable position: not prestigious enough to compete with luxury brands, but too expensive to take on growing low-cost competitors. Meanwhile, working from home has sapped demand for its business-casual pillars, while the push for new lines has met with little success.

The retailer lost more than $150 million over three quarters through the end of October, facing a growing competitive threat from fast-fashion rivals. Last year, to buy time, it took out a $65 million loan carrying interest of about 15 percent.

“It’s a case of irrelevance, both from a price point of view and from a style point of view,” said Melissa Minkow, director of retail strategy at digital consultancy CI&T. She added that inflation also played a role. People try to stretch their dollar as far as possible.

Talks with creditors have included Wells Fargo & Co. and Bank of America Corp., which are the company's primary lenders under a revolving credit facility, as well as Hilco Global and Gordon Brothers Group, which participated to the recent loan, according to sources familiar with the matter. thing said. As of late October, the company's debts included that loan and about $213 million under the revolving line of credit, according to its quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While retail banks are generally sure to recover their investments even in the event of complete liquidation, there is no guarantee, and even less so for other lenders. As a result, Express Banks looked at its cash flow and other data to assess its survival hopes, the sources said.

Representatives for Express, Hilco Global and Gordon Brothers did not respond to requests for comment on the retailers' outlook and plans. Bank of America had no immediate comment, while Wells Fargo declined to comment.

Fashion changes

The company's recent history is a testament to both the rapidly changing retail environment and the difficulty of keeping up with rapidly changing consumer tastes in the age of social media.

The chain, which had 11,000 employees in more than 550 stores early last year, once occupied an enviable niche among 20- and 30-somethings. Less than a decade ago, her Portofino top, a fitted blouse with a hidden button front, was an office hit with young women. 2022 also saw a positive moment with the introduction of a new joint venture with WHP Global which would see Express bring other brands under its umbrella and sell its own brand overseas.

But its core brand continued to steadily lose customers to companies like Shein Group Ltd., whose lightning-fast supply chain allowed it to top trend after trend.

It was also affected by what Tim Baxter, its former CEO, called merchandising failures, such as too quickly abandoning skinny jeans in favor of styles with wider legs. Its efforts in areas such as homewares, men's clothing, workout gear and streetwear proved lackluster.

In times like this, you have to be extremely focused, said Dennis Cantalupo, CEO of Pulse Ratings, a ratings and consulting firm that focuses on retailers. Express is not very widespread.

The joint venture with WHP has done little to reverse the trend. Its acquisition of menswear brand Bonobos in 2023 barely registered with shareholders who were more focused on Express's cash burn rate than the menswear sector's promise of growth. Its shares have fallen steadily in 2023, sliding 59% after a 67% loss the previous year.

Indeed, the cost of this purchase, combined with increasing fashion shortages, low inventory and the need for significant price reductions, caused Express to take out a very expensive rescue loan in September.

The same month, Baxter resigned as CEO, replaced by former Tyson Foods executive Stewart Glendinning. In November, CFO Jason Judd followed.

While last year's loan gave it some breathing room, the company reported a net loss of about $37 million in the 13 weeks through the end of October.

In recent weeks, lenders have been meeting with Express executives to evaluate the retailers' options in hopes of avoiding bankruptcy. If they get nervous enough, they might demand that Express put money aside in a reserve. Since Express doesn't have much to spare, such a request in itself could trigger the need to file Chapter 11.

–With help from Amelia Pollard and Jeannette Neumann.

