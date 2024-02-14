Fashion
Tiger Woods Sparks Fashion World's Opinion After Unveiling His Sun Day Red Clothing Line
Jonathan Landrum Jr.
Angels Tiger Woods may still be wearing his familiar red polo shirt, but the iconic golfer has taken a bold step forward with a new logo and clothing line in partnership with another company that could elevate his fashion identity.
Woods introduced his lifestyle brand Sun Day Red on Monday night, the day after the Super Bowl and in the middle of awards season in Hollywood. He is moving on to the next phase of his career at TaylorMade Golf after leaving Nike after 27 years.
Some in the fashion community believe Woods can survive without sporting the popular Nike swoosh on his chest. He will now wear the logo of a tiger with 15 stripes, signifying his 15 championship titles, as well as clothing including cashmere hoodies, stylish sweaters and shoes with his brand name engraved on them.
I thought it was very refreshing to see him start this new chapter, said Allen Onyia, co-founder ofHigh end hype, a social media account chronicling celebrities' stylish wardrobes. The brand has a lot of potential, with Tiger being the face and machine pushing it. I only have positive thoughts.
Onyia said Woods made a good choice in branching out into a market beyond golf, especially after the golfer left his own mark on the sport over the years with his signature cap, stylish red polo and his pants.
The key thing they're trying to do is separate it from just becoming a performance brand, he said. They are tapping into the lifestyle market, embracing different fabrics and textures and showing how it can still be functional. They exploit superior quality, but also do not lose the performance aspect. I can't wait to see the wedding of the two.
Woods, 48, felt it was the right time to transition into the twilight of his career, as he is no longer a child. He wore red on Sundays throughout his career after his Thai-born mother, Kultida, suggested the color instilled power in him.
The release of his new collection two days after the Chinese Lunar New Year tells me a lot about how Tiger and his team are welcoming this new initiative after Nike, said Angela Watts, the founder ofAtlanta Fashion Week. Woods' mother once referred to his ancestors as Thai, Chinese and Dutch.
Watts said the premium materials reflect a commitment to both style and functionality, meeting the demands of modern athletes and fashion enthusiasts.
Her collection features thoughtful details such as subtle logo placement, she said. The bold hue exudes confidence and power, while the impeccable cut ensures a clean, refined look.
TaylorMade plans to launch its men's clothing line online for the first time on May 1 in the United States and Canada. THEwebsiteis already up and running with hopes of expanding to other markets around the world. The company wants to add lines aimed at women and children.
Woods already had an agreement with TaylorMade for the clubs and with Bridgestone for the golf ball.
The biggest challenge we face is being able to produce enough of this incredible product to meet the demand we anticipate,” said David Abeles, CEO of TaylorMade. But we were going to do this. And like everything we've done historically, we continue to ensure that quality is the #1 priority, design is cutting edge, and ultimately it meets Tiger's gaming needs and style needs life of all those who wear the brand.
Watts said Woods' timing was almost perfect. His announcement comes days before his 2024 debut at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, a flagship PGA Tour event. This also happened between the Masters and the PGA Championship.
If the goal is to capture the attention of a broader audience and capitalize on the media buzz surrounding these major events, the timing is right, Watts said. Its collection features smart designs and undeniable versatility. The collection is sure to please golf and fashion fans.
