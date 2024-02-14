People think Ariana Grande's wicked dress looks like prosciutto





An observation about Ariana Grande's Glinda dress on the Wicked poster has become very popular. On February 11, a trailer for the highly anticipated film Wicked debuted during the Super Bowl. The minute-long clip gives audiences their first look at Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in the two-part film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, the first half of which will be released on November 27. Ariana Mortadella? Universal images After the trailer release, the Wicked films official X account and director Jon M. Chu sharing the film's very leafy poster, featuring the two stars in their iconic costumes casting a W-shaped shadow. Erivo sports her characters with a flying broom and pointy hat, but her pink Grandes layered bubble dress has the media social, well, oinking. why does her dress look like prosciutto, user X @airbagged wrote in a post seen more than 8 million times. Now I can't see it, another user replied. Oh man, subway, do I have a deal for you, anyone else replied. heart of charcuterie, wrote another person. She's a Gabagown, job yet another user. Then many other netizens joined in to have fun with the ham-like appearance of the costumes. someone said it looks like Arianas wearing a dress made of deli slices in the #Wicked movie poster and now I can't ignore the honey baked ham dress, job another user I am a vegetarian. But for the deli bubble dress, I'll make an exception, one person commented on Instagram. Not Prosciutto Couture, wrote another. ariana wearing lunch meat dress oh gaga your toast, another person job on X, referencing Lady Gaga's infamous meat dress. I guess I could thank my mom for the inspiration since we were watching The Sopranos together as a bonding moment, @airbagged, who was the first to make this observation, tells TODAY.com via direct message. I guess I wouldn't have my extensive knowledge of Italian cured ham without this experience. None of the Wicked stars have publicly commented on Grande's sartorial resemblance to pork products, but Erivo did share a specific clip from the film. Podcast Sentimental Men who mentions it on his Instagram story. Oh my God, said co-host Quincy Brown, praising the poster's creativity before changing course. Shut up about Glinda's address looking like deli meat. Who cares? That's wonderful. It's worth noting, however, that a big pile of mortadella can also be a thing of beauty.

