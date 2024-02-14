The Wolverines will host Springfield, Ariz. in the Tri-Meet at Keen Arena





Promotions Free entry, Adapted Gymnastics Presentation The No. 4 University of Michigan men's gymnastics team (8-1) hosts its final trio of the 2024 season, hosting No. 12 Springfield (1-1) and Arizona State at Cliff Keen Arena on Saturday ( February 2021). 17) at 1 p.m. Entry to competitions is free. Remarks Michigan is ranked No. 4 in the latest Road to Nationals rankings (410,183). The Wolverines are second on the high bar (68.650) and parallel bars (69.033), third on the high bar (67.767) and fourth on the vault (71.983) and pommel horse (67.133). Graduate student Paul Jude just earned her second Big Ten Gymnast of the Week honor following her performance against Nebraska (Feb. 10). His all-around score of 86.200 is the best in the nation and a career-best, while he has won five individual titles, highlighted by an NCAA-best score of 15.10 on vault. He had already received this honor on January 22. Senior Javier Alfonso leads the NCAA in still rings with a three-score average of 14.767, along with juniors Logan McKeown , who ranks third on parallel bars (14.217). Junior David Wolma is second on vault (14.833), while a graduate student Daring crew is fifth on the high bar (14.050) and No. 10 on the parallel bars (13.917). Senior Evgeny Siminiuc debuted in the rankings in 3rd place on parallel bars (14.133). Second year student Fred Richard has the fourth-highest score in the NCAA on pommel horse (15.00), while Alfonso has the second-highest score on still rings (15.10). Judah's 15.10 on vault leads the nation, while Richard and Bold are both tied for fourth nationally with a 14.40 on the high bar. Judah's overall record of 86.200 also leads the country in this discipline. Seven current and former Wolverines will compete in the USA Gymnastics-sanctioned Winter Cup Feb. 23-25 ​​in Louisville, Kentucky. Alfonso, second year student Landen Blixt qualified assistant coach Cameron BockBall, Judah, junior Rithik Puri and Richard will don the maize and blue at the USA Gymnastics sanctioned event. UM tallied a team score of 407.700 en route to its victory over Nebraska, winning the individual event titles with six from Judah and one from Alfonso in the still rings with a 13.80. Springfield's primary event is pommel horse, where the unit ranks No. 9 (63.633) and has a team score average of 384.083 to rank No. 12 in the country. Peyton Cramer leads the way with a straddle average of 13.840 to rank No. 6. Arizona State, a club program, ranks second in GYMAct with an average of 307.383.

