This Israeli designer closed his New York Fashion Week show with the Israeli national anthem.

(New York Jewish Week) For his first-ever show under his own label for New York Fashion Week, Israeli-American designer Kobi Halperin knew exactly the message he wanted to send: hope.

On Sunday, Halperin concluded his show at Sohos Splashlight Studios for his fall 2024 collection, titled Illumination of Hope, with an instrumental version of Hatikvah, the Israeli national anthem, which translates to Hope.

To me, it felt right, Halperin, 51, told New York Jewish Week. I wanted this to be my moment and I wanted to use it to make people feel good about who we are. [as Israelis].

I felt like it was necessary,” he added of the emotional finale of his show, which has been viewed more than 160,000 times on the Jews of New York Instagram account. I'm so upset that this made so many people cry and made so many people feel really good about themselves. It's more important than anything else, it's more important than the fashion statement.

The entire Halperin ready-to-wear collection, which offers over 50 looks mainly in cream, black and metallic gold and silverwas inspired by his childhood memories of Shabbat, he told New York Jewish Week.

The white outfits that opened the show were influenced by the concept of the Shabbat bride, as well as the Shabbat candles, which for Halperin signify both sadness and hope.

Lighting the candle is the clear moment at the start of Shabbat. The wax drops symbolize sadness and memories of people who are no longer with us, Halperin said. But candles are also the light at the end of tunnels and are optimistic and hopeful.

In addition to the clothes themselves, models walked to the rhythm of traditional prayers sung on Shabbat, such as Eshet Chayil and Lecha Dodi. The musical arrangements, performed by a live band, were composed by Israeli music producer Joseph E-Shine Mizrachi.

The whole collection is basically inspired by my heritage, said Halperin, who grew up in Netanya, Israel, and now lives in New York. I was raised in a religious family and if there's anything I miss, it's the idea of ​​Shabbat. It's not necessarily the religious part, I like the idea of ​​there being an end, but then the beginning of something else. For me, I remember this incredible moment in Israel on Friday: everything stops, the stores are closed, the music changes, the sky changes.

Halperin moved to New York 25 years ago after graduating from Israel's Shenkar College of Engineering and Design. After working for fellow Israeli designer Elie Tahari as well as Kenneth Cole, Halperin launched his own line, Kobi Halperin, in 2015. He also works as creative director of French brand Emanuel Ungaro.

Illumination of Hope marks Halperin's first show under his own label. The line had its first fashion presentation, a less formal and more intimate way of presenting its clothes at New York Fashion Week last fall.

I felt completely exposed in a way and it felt good. “I really put my heart and soul on the runway with the concept, the clothes and the fashion,” Halperin said. I felt very lucky and very humbled to have been able to bring everything from within and share it with everyone.

Support New York Jewish Week Our nonprofit newsroom depends on readers like you. Donate now to support independent Jewish journalism in New York.

Halperin describes her clothing, particularly this Shabbat-inspired line, as modest, inspired by her religious background, but also as an aesthetic choice. It is refreshing. We see so many vulgar things all around us that suddenly, looking at a woman with so much respect, Eshet Chayil [woman of valor] and make it beautiful and, more importantly, make it beautiful, that's what I'm trying to do, he said.

The brand, available in high-end department stores such as Bloomingdales and Saks Fifth Avenue, embodies a European sensibility and is known for its artisanal details and modern femininity, according to its website.

For Halperin, visibly emotional at the end of his show on Sunday, creating this moment of hope on the catwalk was a way for the designer to bring something positive during the war in Israel, which began with a crushing attack by Hamas on October 7. which left 1,200 dead and around 250 hostages, 134 of whom are still in Gaza.

“It’s hard for me to justify fashion with everything that’s going on around us right now,” he said. That's why I like the idea of ​​taking this opportunity to come together and be together to find what we have in common and respect that we think differently about specific things, while recognizing that in As people, we can actually have hope and pray for something positive.