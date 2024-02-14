Reuben Larkin on imposter syndrome and the chaos of Fashion Week

Although fashion means many things to many people, for many of us it translates into a never-ending stream of social content, from behind-the-scenes interviews to Get Ready With Me videos. Although sometimes slightly overwhelming, Reuben Larkin is a creator whose content never fails to engage his viewers.

THE London-born Internet personality initially used social media as a fun distraction from life. Finding that he had a gift for it, Larkin began to take his online activities seriously, but not to the point of losing his deadpan humor in the process. Scrolling through his page, you'll find a stylish boy accessing FROW's exclusive content, accompanied by the sounds of his soothing yet humorous voiceovers.

Today we caught up with Reuben Larkin before Womens to discuss imposter syndrome, charity shopping and the chaos of fashion week.

How do you prepare for Women’s Fashion Week? Do you still have a lot planned?

Yeah, I go to a few shows here in London. [Im] I'm currently working on which ones they will be, but definitely Holzweiler, and potentially a few others.

You just attended Men's Fashion Week. What was your signature show?

The Hermès show was really good. This was probably the highlight for me during the



Now that you've fully embraced the chaotic energy that comes with fashion month, what was the most chaotic thing that's ever happened to you?

[I didnt have] a horror story in itself, but Fashion Week in general is pretty chaotic. When I was in Paris, I stayed in an apartment and not a hotel, so I had to collect all the looks and drop them off myself, which made things infinitely more difficult. This made the days quite long.

It was still very cool [though]. Going to Fashion Week is a privilege to be able to sit in the same room with so many talented people and appreciate the creative work of others.

@reubenl this is what it's like to go to the Louis Vuitton after party at pfw Keepsake Box – Peter Cat Recording Co.

Content creators and fashion are getting closer every day. How would you explain the relationship between the two?

I feel like content and fashion creators [are] come very close because they feed into each other. So a brand will want to work with content creators to get some reach for their brand or because they like the content creators' style, which also gives the content creator access to fancier fashion pieces than he might want to wear.

I feel like they both elevate each other in some way. And they both merge together pretty quickly. This is pretty good because content creators are put in places they wouldn't have been otherwise.



When did you start getting into fashion? Early childhood memories?

I find that for many people, as they get older, it's natural to become interested in clothing and fashion. Charity shopping is something that is quite familiar to me, having shopped there from a young age, particularly on the high street in Hammersmith.

I come from a background where I wasn't always able to purchase the styles I wanted first hand. The charity shop for me was an accessible thing that I could spend a bit of my pocket money on, and also get a more upscale outfit than I could afford. [retail] stores.

When I was younger, I always said, one day, when I [will be] rich, I [will] find an outfit made up of must-have pieces with perfect cuts. And buy the same outfit 50 times and wear the same thing every day, just like Steve Jobs.

And when did you start getting into social media? When did you start taking it seriously as a career-focused platform?

I don't think I would have ever considered myself a content creator or someone who took social media seriously as a career, but it depends on what you mean by content creator. Today's social media influencer, in general terms, was created as a result of advanced capitalism in order to allow large corporations to capitalize and profit from the popularity of social media in a more subtle than classic direct advertising.

I never decided to post things on social media with the goal of becoming an influencer, because I don't really see the end goal for me in this career. I started gaining popularity on social media while I was going through a difficult mental period in my life. I was doing a lot of stupid things [and] funny videos on TikTok to distract me. One of the videos I made randomly blew up, and then I was in the middle of it all. I've been in space much longer and have found myself capturing moments of my life, and people seem to enjoy watching those videos.



Where does your content inspiration come from? Do you plan a lot in advance or do you film on a whim, as soon as you have an idea for content?

I get inspired by what I see on Instagram, like certain trends. A lot of my inspiration comes from my friends, because I have a friend, Guy Hurd, who is a very good cinematographer and his work has definitely inspired me to make more cinematic videos, instead of iPhone videos classics. I don't really plan my content. I live my life and if I walk past something that looks cool, or if I have a sudden idea, I film it on a whim.

If social media isn't your end goal, what is?

To act. I'm open to both [theatre and film], but I grew up loving the films and I appreciate the way they are made. I would love to be part of a bigger production one day.

@reubenl when you and my brother are soul mates Emotions – Brenda Lee

What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about content creators or creating?

It's a little weird sometimes, because I have imposter syndrome. Although this feels really empowering to me, as someone who wasn't always treated well by others growing up, because I was more interested in fashion and photography, and used my Instagram as a space artistic, it seems a little strange to be in this position. which I am currently in.

The reality is it's years of hard work, or like being rejected by a bunch of people to finally end up in a place where it was all worth it.

Do you prefer to film content for Instagram or TikTok? Photography or video?

Definitely Instagram. On Instagram, we appreciate more elaborate content, whether videos or photos. I actually like taking photos more. But you have to go with the flow, the time and what moves the industry forward.

What does 2024 have in store for us? Any fun projects you're working on?

I have a lot of dreams and goals, but I have a hard time making plans when I don't know which country I'll be in in a week, because this industry is all about the last minute. I hope I do a lot more theater this year. And much more in fashion.

Main image credit: Reuben Larkin

