Fashion Workers Act Could Mean Labor Protections for Models

In February, Econ Extra Crédit monitors“The invisible beauty”a documentary portrait of activist Bethann Hardison focusing on her fight to improve working conditions for black models. This week, we explore how proposed legislation in New York State would increase labor protections for models, content creators, and other behind-the-scenes fashion professionals.

New York Fashion Week started Friday with 49 parades featuring hundreds of models sporting designs from fashion's newest talents as well as industry stalwarts. But behind the glitz and glamor lies a lot of underrated and stimulating work, often carried out under operating conditions.

The models gathered last week to draw attention to new legislation that could put an end to some of these predatory and problematic practices.

THE Fashion Workers Act, A New York state bill would regulate model management agencies that have operated largely unchecked for decades by exploiting legal loopholes. In addition to controlling the power of middlemen who book models for photo shoots and fashion shows, the bill would establish overtime pay requirements and create a formal process for filing worker complaints.

State lawmakers amended the bill last month to require fashion companies to obtain written consent to use a digital replica of a model, as more designers and brands using artificial intelligence to complement traditional photography.

When I asked what I deserve, I was told: So-and-so will do it for much less. So are you going to take it or what? said I have Adjeiwho lives in Los Angeles and has worked as a professional model for about 10 years.

Adjei, who is black, said many of the problems faced by older generations of black models have not improved for her generation, especially when it comes to getting paid on time, with some clients taking six to 12 months to pay it and negotiate fair contracts. Additionally, she is often hired for jobs in which hair and makeup artists do not have the tools or knowledge to work with darker skin tones and textured hair.

Her modeling jobs are much more precarious than her acting work because her union, the Screen Actors Guild, supports her.

If a production goes one minute over the scheduled time, you receive overtime. SAG does not play games with its union members, Adjei said. So why do I feel so alone and vulnerable when I go to work as a model?

Despite the similarities between the types of gigs reserved for models and actors, the working conditions are remarkably different. They became even more so after last year's SAG-AFTRA strike helped actors secure their operations. a contract with better pay and stronger protections.

(Note: A separate branch of SAG-AFTRA represents some of Marketplaces' editors.)

The horror stories you hear about the acting profession are nothing compared to those you hear from models working in New York, the epicenter of this $2.3 trillion fashion industry. Tatiana Siegel, editor-in-chief at Variety, said in an interview with Marketplace Morning Report.

They are exposed to all kinds of financial exploitation, which breeds sexual exploitation. Most actors and actresses wouldn’t even recognize this level of abuse,” she said.

Models are considered independent contractors under the Fair Labor Standards Act, their jobs are therefore ineligible for certain federal workplace and minimum wage protections, and lawyers and labor experts are debating it whether models could form their own union. Model management agencies should, in theory, protect the workers they represent from unsafe conditions and ensure they are compensated fairly. In reality, many agencies do not act in the best interest of their model. Adjei said agencies often don't want to ruffle feathers when clients violate contracts or models feel uncomfortable on set. And speaking out can be risky, as some agents will fight back and refuse to book models considered difficult to work with, while keeping them in exclusive, auto-renewing contracts that are difficult to get out of.

The level of power and control that modeling agencies exert over their models goes far beyond the relationship between, say, a company and a gig worker, said Sara Ziff, executive director of the Model Alliance, a worker-led nonprofit organization that supports passage of the Fashion Workers Act.

It's not uncommon for models to end up in debt to their agencies, the very agencies that are supposed to represent them, Ziff said.

Talent agencies must operate under certain restrictions, such as charging no more than 10% in commissions, but Ziff said that to get around this type of cap, modeling agencies falsely claim that booking gigs for models is a priority secondary to providing them with advice. She has seen modeling agencies charging models a 20% commission, while also charging a 20% commission to the companies that book the models. Agencies often don't share contracts with models, so they don't know how much they will be paid after commissions and additional fees.

The types of problems described by Ziff and Adjei exist throughout the United States, not just New York. But Ziff said that if the Fashion Workers Act becomes law, it would have been reintroduced in the state Senate last month and would have bipartisan support. She and other fashion workers could push for similar rules and regulations in other markets.

It's about establishing basic protections for people who have very few, Ziff said. I see this as a first step towards fundamental rights that are so long overdue.

In the meantime, Adjei hopes more models will read their contracts, hire lawyers to help them collect late payments and speak up.

[Clients] I will just do what you are willing to accept, she said. Don't be afraid to stand up for yourself, because if you don't, literally who will?

Invisible Beauty is available forstream on Huluwith a subscription. You can also buy or rent the film atMain video,Apple TV+AndYoutube.