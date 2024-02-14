Isabela Merced wears the dress worn by Naomi Campbell at the premiere of “Madame Web”





Last night was the world premiere of Marvels Madame Web, and the film's stars looked stunning on the red carpet. Representing Latinas is Isabelle Merced, who plays Anya Corazn. The Peruvian-American actress hit the red carpet in a stunning black Versace dress with a story. This was the same archival piece worn on the catwalk by the one and only Naomi Campbell in 1999 during the spring-summer haute couture show in Paris.

GettyImages

GettyImages

I hope I make Naomi proud, the 22-year-old said on the red carpet. Merced proudly showed off the dress saying HOLA! I can not believe it. I don't know how this happened. She then yelled at her stylists, her sisters Chloe And Chenelle Delgadillo. Lots of accessories for my stylists Chloé and Chennelle – they have contacts everywhere, she told us.

GettyImages Kate Moss, Donatella Versace and Naomi Campbell finish the show

Campbell closed the 1999 show in a dress and took the final walk with Kate Moss and the creator herself, Donatella Versace. Speaking about the film and its representation of Latinas, Merced told HOLA, “It's absolutely an honor considering I grew up with superhero action figures with my brothers and all that. They were playing with them, and I never really thought that if they were ever going to come to life and become movies that I would even have the opportunity to be in them. But now fast forward, and here we are, and here I am. It’s so cool to see how things come full circle.

GettyImages Celeste O'Connor, Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson and Isabela Merced

Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel's most enigmatic heroines. The stars of the suspense thriller Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a Manhattan paramedic who develops the power to see the future. She forms a relationship with three young women dedicated to powerful destinies: Merced joins her Sydney Sweeney, who plays Julia Carpenter, and Celeste O'Connorwho plays Mattie Franklin. Merced is proving to be an unstoppable force in Hollywood and at the forefront of Latinas in the industry. Not only does she present Madame Web, but she is a new actor in The last of uswhere she will play Dina.



She also joins the DC Universe to play the role of Hawkgirl in Superman's Legacy under the direction of James Gunn. I would say it's fundamental to have these experiences, she told HOLA!. You work with people who are so talented at what they do, and you realize what a small piece of a bigger puzzle you are, and so I'm just happy that my piece fits perfectly into the picture bigger. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay connected to your culture. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!

