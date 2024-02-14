Israeli designer closed New York Fashion Week show with national anthem

For his very first show under his own brand for New York Fashion Week, Israeli-American designer Kobi Halperin knew exactly the message he wanted to send: hope.

On Sunday, Halperin concluded his show at Splashlight Studios in Soho for his fall 2024 collection, titled “Illumination of Hope,” with an instrumental version of “Hatikvah,” Israel’s national anthem, which translates to “Hope “.

“For me, it was just a good thing,” Halperin, 51, told New York Jewish Week. “I wanted it – it was my moment and I wanted to use it to make people feel good about who we are. [as Israelis].”

“I felt like it was necessary,” he added of the emotional finale of his show, which has been viewed more than 160,000 times on the Jews of New York Instagram account. “I’m so upset that this has made so many people cry and made so many people feel really good about themselves. It's more important than anything else, it's more important than fashion statement.

Inspired by Shabbat

Halperin's entire ready-to-wear collection, which includes more than 50 looks primarily in cream, black and metallic gold and silver, was inspired by his childhood memories of Shabbat, he told the Week Jewish from New York.

The white outfits that opened the show were influenced by the concept of the Shabbat bride, as well as the Shabbat candles, which for Halperin signify both sadness and hope.

Advertisement

Family members of Israeli hostages lighting Shabbat candles in Tel Aviv before the release of 13 hostages (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

“Lighting the candle is the clear moment at the start of Shabbat. The wax drops symbolize the sadness and memories of people who are no longer with us,” Halperin said. “But candles are also the light at the end of the tunnels and are optimistic and hopeful.”

In addition to the clothes themselves, models walked to the rhythm of traditional prayers sung on Shabbat, such as “Eshet Chayil” and “Lecha Dodi.” The musical arrangements, performed by a live band, were composed by Israeli music producer Joseph E-Shine Mizrachi.

“The whole collection is basically inspired by my heritage,” said Halperin, who grew up in Netanya, Israel, and now lives in New York. “I grew up in a religious family and if there's anything I miss, it's the idea of ​​Shabbat. It's not necessarily the religious part, I like the idea of ​​there being an end, but then the beginning of something else. For me, I remember this incredible moment in Israel on Friday: everything stops, the stores are closed, the music changes, the sky changes. »

Halperin moved to New York 25 years ago after graduating from Israel's Shenkar College of Engineering and Design. After working for fellow Israeli designer Elie Tahari as well as Kenneth Cole, Halperin launched his own line, Kobi Halperin, in 2015. He also works as creative director of French brand Emanuel Ungaro.

“Illumination of Hope” marks Halperin’s first show under his own label. The line had its first fashion presentation – a less formal and more intimate way of presenting clothes – at New York Fashion Week last fall.

“I felt completely exposed in a way and it felt good. I really put my heart and soul on the runway with the concept, the clothes and the fashion,” Halperin said. “I felt very lucky and very humbled to be able to bring everything from within and share it with everyone.”

Halperin describes her clothing – particularly this Shabbat-inspired line – as modest, inspired by her religious background, but also as an aesthetic choice. ” It is refreshing. We see so many vulgar things all around us that suddenly looking at a woman with so much respect — an Eshet Chayil [woman of valor] – and make her beautiful and, more importantly, feel beautiful, that’s what I’m trying to do,” he said.

The brand, available in high-end department stores such as Bloomingdales and Saks Fifth Avenue, “embodies a European sensibility and is known for its artisan details and modern femininity,” according to its website.

For Halperin, visibly emotional at the end of his show on Sunday, creating this moment of hope on the catwalk was a way for the designer to bring something positive during the war in Israel, which began with a crushing attack by Hamas on October 7. which left 1,200 dead and around 250 hostages, 134 of whom are still in Gaza.

“It’s hard for me to justify fashion with everything that’s going on around us right now,” he said. “That's why I like the idea of ​​taking this opportunity to come together and be together – to find what we have in common and respect that we think differently on specific things, while recognizing that as people we can actually have hope and pray for something positive.”