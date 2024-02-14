Sewing for Missions will host a fashion show at PPUMC on February 21





Local sewing ministry, Sewing for Missions, will host a fashion show in Pittman Park this month to share its latest designs. The group uses donated fabrics to create clothing for children, women in crisis and seniors in Statesboro and around the world.

A small army of 12 seamstresses transform donated fabrics into useful items to give to children, women in crisis and seniors in Statesboro and around the world. Their group is called Sewing for Missions and they are hosting a fashion show to share their latest designs. The Sewing for Missions fashion show will take place on Wednesday, February 21 at Pittman Park UMC Fellowship Hall as part of the church's weekly open table dinner. A free meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the free fashion show will begin at 6 p.m. A creative service for those who need it Last year, Sewing for Missions made tote bags for women in crisis at the Safe Haven and Esther's Place facilities in Statesboro, children's clothing for Haitian refugees in the Bateys of the Dominican Republic, and bibs for elderly residents of local assisted living facilities. They also maintain an inventory of handmade teddy bears for children whose families come to Pittman Park UMC to ask for help with their utility bills. Ruth Murphreefounding member of the group, says, “Sewing for missions is a fun way to reach people in the community and around the world. » The Sewing for Missions group meets at Pittman Park UMC every other Tuesday morning in a room equipped with sewing machines, scissors, irons and all the supplies needed to create hundreds of handmade items. They welcome new members and no sewing experience is required. Sheri Sterling, Ruth Murphree, Jan Persson and Nell Benefield work together to make aprons for nursing home residents as part of Sewing for Missions. A children's clothing foundation When it began in 2007, Sewing for Missions made summer dresses to send with missionaries to countries in Central and South America and Africa. Murphree says a Pittman Park member, François Chanson, commented: “Boys need clothes too. When she explained that the group needed a surgical machine to be able to make shorts, he replied, “I'm going to pray about that.” » Murphree says it didn't take long for the group to obtain two surgical machines. When Murphree told Song the result of her prayers, she lamented that there were no members capable of operating the difficult machines, so Song said he would pray about that as well. Shortly after, a new member, Anita Howell joined the group with just one request. She preferred to sew with surgical machines. Since then, the group has been making shorts with their dresses. A community effort Sewing for Missions depends on donations of cotton fabrics, children's t-shirts in sizes 3-8, girls' panties in sizes 3-8, elastic in sizes 3-8, and monetary donations through Pittman Park UMC . For more information about the Sewing for Missions fashion show, visit pittmanpark.org/ministries/ awareness/#sewing.

