Metal detector discovers rare 3,000-year-old dress clip | Smart News





A metal detector in Staffordshire, England has unearthed a gold item. Bronze Age dress fasteneraccording to a recent report from the British Museum. Jonathan Needham, a 54-year-old retired arborist, found the artifact on May 6, 2022, the same day as Charles III's coronation. Authorities say the clip was likely made in Ireland. It is one of seven such artifacts discovered in England and Wales. This remarkable gold object illustrates the cultural links between Ireland and Britain during the Bronze Age, the museum writes. At this time, Irish blacksmiths produced some of the finest pieces of silverwork in Europe. Bronze Age in Britain lasted from about 2300 BCE to 800 BCE. The area has also revealed other nearby Bronze Age finds, including a pair of axes called palstaves. The newly discovered tether is five inches long and weighs about a quarter of a pound. It is lightly scratched, which might indicate wear, and does not appear to have any decorative embellishments. The fastener looks a bit like a modern bracelet, but experts at the British Museum have confirmed it was intended to secure women's clothing. The large and enigmatic tether is formed from a solid body cast in an arc shape connecting two cleverly raised cone-shaped terminals, according to the report. It may have been worn on the body to hold together an important person's coat, skirt, or dress. When Needham first discovered the artifact, he wasn't sure what he found, according to BBC News Simon Hare and Jude Winter. Perhaps, he wondered, it was some sort of aluminum drawer handle. He posted an image of the object online. Right away it was said to be 3,000 year old gold. And in that moment we were able to celebrate, Needham told BBC News. We were hitting the roof on what we found. Once the historical value of the object became apparent, Needham donated it to the Derby Museum. (THE Treasury Act of 1996 requires people who discover certain treasures more than 300 years old to report their discoveries.) The value of the tether is still unclear, but Needham told BBC News it could be life-changing. Once sold, Needham will share the investigation costs with the landowner. The British Museums report lists archaeological finds from England, Wales and Northern Ireland in 2022. Of the 53,490 finds, 1,378 were treasures, the highest number ever reported in a single year. These record figures highlight the enormous contribution that members of the public are making to increasing archaeological knowledge in the UK today, the museum writes. Most of the objects were found by metal detectors, and most of the discoveries were made on cultivated land where they might otherwise be lost to plowing. Get the latest stories in your inbox every weekday.

