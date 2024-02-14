Fashion
Martine Rose takes over Selfridges Corner store with Clarks
LONDON Martine Rose take over Selfridges Corner Shop with its first collection for Clarks as the brand's first guest creative director.
The experiential pop-up space has been transformed into a series of nostalgic rooms by set designer Polly Philp and is called Coming Up Roses.
Rose said she wanted to evoke a feeling of familiarity and comfort, qualities that Clarks was known in the 1980s, when it boasted being as comfortable as a luxury mattress.
Rose said she and Clarks wanted people to lounge on the beds. We hope that people will be exhausted from so much running to the point of taking a nap in bed. Well be there to put them on a pair of shoes from the new collection, says Rose, who curated its own off-calendar fall 2024 collection during Paris Men's Fashion Week last month.
The Jamaican-British designer said she likes to draw people into a scenario where they feel part of something. That's exactly what she did with many of her fashion shows, creating a market in Florence, a discotheque in Paris, or a community center north of London.
People need to identify with it. That’s definitely how I like to interact with people. When we designed the overall look and harmony, we looked at our own rooms. We found these things universal in our rooms.
The level of detail that goes in is truly incredible. There are things you might not notice, but it all contributes to that feeling of familiarity, she added.
The pop-up showcases the new shoe range, a limited run of T-shirts, shoe care kits, posters and a foot measuring service.
When you talk to most people about Clarks, the first thing they talk about is usually their first experience at Clarks. This was usually when I was a kid, and it usually involved measuring your foot.
For everyone I spoke to, it was a positive experience. There’s a luxury in that, this very personalized feeling. No one else has done it this way. So that was definitely an element that we thought was very important to bring back,” Rose said.
Rose is no stranger to collaborations. She has a long-term collaboration contract with Nike, and tends to work on projects where there is real synergy.
It really is like that with Clarks. It's just a wonderful company. They didn't leave Somerset [England]. They are still there. There is an ethos around the brand and the way they employ and promote people is incredible.
Of course, there's a broader connection to the fact that this is so ingrained in British culture in particular and, of course, Jamaican culture. So it's a very obvious connection. Without sounding too ridiculous, it's a dream collaboration, Rose said.
The designer said she hopes this capsule can shed some light on the brand's broader but less distinctive mass product line.
When I was employed, it was clear that they had this pyramid. At the top is The Originals and they already have a fashion client. Downstairs, they have the children's range. Every child, especially in the UK, goes to Clarks for their first shoe. It's a rite of passage.
The central part, she says, is huge. This is where it spreads all over the world. It's solid and reliable. You can go there for all your typical activities, but it doesn't necessarily have the focus and attention that the other two elements of the business do. In this section, Clarks and I thought I could provide the most value,” she said.
Rose was more interested in putting her spin on the evergreen items, the solid, carryover styles that are almost always in the collection.
In this case, it was the brogue for men, heeled loafers for women and walking sandals. These are things they have in their collections [season after season]. I liked the idea of playing with the proportions and silhouettes of these classic shoes, she said, adding that a second collaboration with Clarks is in development.
She reinvented evergreen styles in different colors, including oxblood, cheeky pink, maroon, green and black. The shoes were made of leather and nylon. Some have snakeskin prints. The moccasin style has a platform sole and a unique pumped heel that adds about three inches of height to any look.
Following its debut at Selfridges, the Martine Rose x Clarks installation will travel to Concept in New York; Voo store in Berlin; Chamber in Singapore and Tun Razak Exchange in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
