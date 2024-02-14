Molly Ringwald embodies the 80s at New York Fashion Week





Molly Ringwald just went from front-row regular to stellar catwalk queen.

Every time the Sixteen candles The 55-year-old arrives in New York for Fashion Week, she always makes a statement, and this time, it's reminiscent of her days as an '80s teen queen!

On Tuesday, the Golden Globes nominee, who currently stars in Feud: Capote against the swans, walked the Batsheva show with a cast including models over 40, including River bank actress Ione Skye. The label will highlight the unique experience of aging.

Ringwald wore two different outfits on the catwalk. Her all-purple dress gave total '80s vibes with its exaggerated shoulders, matching belt, and below-the-knee length. The second, all black, was more modern, with a unique headgear and a black hand warmer.

Molly Ringwald.

Arturo Holmes/Getty







Ringwald's glowing makeup, courtesy of Laura Geller Beautymatched the vibe of the collection, which is inspired by femininity translated through designs with historical references, but made with modern fabrics and colors.

Molly Ringwald.

Arturo Holmes/Getty



Before taking the stage at Batsheva, Ringwald attended the Helmut Langs show in Brooklyn, New York, wearing a chic black suit accented with honey-yellow pinstripes on the pants that matched her shirt. She even wore sunglasses indoors, increasing the coolness of her look.

Molly Ringwald attends the Helmut Lang show on February 9 during New York Fashion Week.

Jed Cullen/Dave Bennett/Getty







Ringwald also has some pretty memorable looks from her iconic films, some of which she wishes she still had.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the New York City Ballets' Fall 2023 Gala on Oct. 5, where she stunned in a silky teal dress, Ringwald said she wishes she still had her dance clothes. The breakfast club and her ball gown Pretty in pink.

Designer Batsheva Hay and Molly Ringwald on February 13.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty



The dress she was referring to is the polka dot halter top created by costume designer Marilyn Vance for the 1986 romantic comedy. Her look was based on Ringwald's personal style, but she admitted as much in a 2017 article. Teen Vogue interview that she didn't like this number at first.

At the gala, Ringwald further told PEOPLE that she has a lot of stuff, which may have been moved over the years as she moved around. She joked: “I'm sure this will show up somewhere on Etsy, or on First Dibs.”

