Adobe and Christian Cowan unveil the world's first reconfigurable dress





Adobe and renowned fashion designer Christian Cowan have announced their collaboration on the world's first wearable and electronically reconfigurable clothing. The avant-garde piece, created using Adobe Primrose technology, met the world at Cowan's Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Week showcase in New York. This innovative partnership between Adobe and Christian Cowan heralds a potential future where the boundaries of fashion design are pushed by technological advancements. The “Adobe x Christian Cowan dress powered by Primrose Technology” served as the centerpiece of the new fall/winter collection during the Cowan runway presentation. The striking design features laser-cut polymer dispersed liquid crystal “petals” that can electronically transform their look to mimic Cowan’s iconic stars, instantly injecting life into the dress. Beneath each column of petals is a flexible circuit board, facilitating seamless switching between shades of gray and ivory. This dynamic dress represents a significant departure from traditional fashion design, demonstrating the potential for static clothing to transform into vibrant works of art and technology. The introduction of Adobe's Primrose Dress at Adobe MAX 2023 was a historic moment, showcasing innovative technology capable of transforming fabric into a “living, breathing” work of art. Just two months after the conference, the collaboration with Cowan went from an abstract concept to a wearable reality, marking an impressive achievement for both Adobe and Christian Cowan. Christian Cowan said: “As someone always trying to push boundaries and embrace new ways of working, after witnessing what Project Primrose technology was capable of, I was keen to explore this convergence between fashion and technology and to partner with Adobe for my F. /W 24 NYFW project. I was immediately inspired by its potential, particularly attracted to the element of sustainability it offered by allowing the creation of multiple versions of a single garment. I'm honored to be the first designer to show how this impactful technology can bring fabrics and designs to life in an unprecedented way. Gavin Miller, Head of Adobe Research, commented: “We are extremely proud of this collaboration with Christian Cowan. It allows designers to dream bigger, to imagine clothing that evolves and interacts with its environment, and highlights how Adobe's suite of products can open new areas. of possibilities. With Primrose, traditional clothing, once static, can now be transformed into dynamic expressions of art and technology. The Adobe x Christian Cowan dress powered by Primrose technology embodies Adobe's continued vision of sculpting the future of creativity and design. Creating this unique piece involved using Adobe's own tools at every stage of the design. Adobe Illustrator provided the basic framework, mapping out the flexible circuit boards and petal positions and sketching out the designs. Adobe After Effects further added vibrancy to the dress by implementing compelling animated graphics, making the wearable technology visually stunning. This revolutionary creation echoes a trend where technology and creativity are increasingly intertwined, resulting in cost efficiency, shortened product creation cycles and increased sustainability within the fashion industry thanks to the flow of digital work.

